Youth golf series culminates in championship

Beginning July 26, approximately 30 golfers gathered at Enterprise Country Club on Sunday afternoons for a round of nine holes.

Ranging in age categories from under 8 years old to 18, girls and boys, both members and non-members, participated in a monthly competition, earning points for their scores to qualify for the youth series championship held last Sunday, Oct. 25.

Ray Robley, an ECC member and a parent to a 10-year-old beginner golfer, created the youth golf series to allow young golfers to improve their skills and, most importantly, to teach young golfers the rules, etiquette and love for the game.

“I didn’t start playing golf until I was in my 20s,” said Robley. “I started playing so I could play with my boss. I never played growing up, so I had no idea of the rules or etiquette that go with golf.

“I wanted our young players to know so that they will be prepared when they play in a tournament or with people who do know the rules. Mainly, I want them to fall in love with the game of golf like I have.”