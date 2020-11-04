Youth golf series culminates in championship

Beginning July 26, approximately 30 golfers gathered at Enterprise Country Club on Sunday afternoons for a round of nine holes.
Ranging in age categories from under 8 years old to 18, girls and boys, both members and non-members, participated in a monthly competition, earning points for their scores to qualify for the youth series championship held last Sunday, Oct. 25.
Ray Robley, an ECC member and a parent to a 10-year-old beginner golfer, created the youth golf series to allow young golfers to improve their skills and, most importantly, to teach young golfers the rules, etiquette and love for the game.
“I didn’t start playing golf until I was in my 20s,” said Robley. “I started playing so I could play with my boss. I never played growing up, so I had no idea of the rules or etiquette that go with golf.
“I wanted our young players to know so that they will be prepared when they play in a tournament or with people who do know the rules. Mainly, I want them to fall in love with the game of golf like I have.”
Young golfers from all over the Wiregrass participated in the ECC youth series. Each month the players gathered before play and were told the format and how to implement golf etiquette. For example, the best score on the previous hole puts that player first in line for the next hole’s tee-off. Or the person farthest from the hole on a green putts first and continues in that order until every ball is holed in.
For his efforts, Robley was named the ECC Member of the Year, a distinction voted on by the current board of directors. Dave Loftin, club president, conferred the honor on Robley at the annual membership meeting held Oct. 22.
Monthly winners were recognized with prizes and the grand champions were presented with a golf stand bag monogrammed with “ECC Junior Champ 2020.” Robley said he hopes the series will become an annual event.
The grand champions of Enterprise Country Club's Junior Golf Series were Mac Steltenpohl, 8 and under; Cooper Robley, 9-10; Parker Trawick, 11-12; Jon Ed Steed, 13-14; and Nick Cook, 15 and up.
For more information, call 334-347-2726.
