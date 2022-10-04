Zion Chapel Bass Team compete at Tensaw River/Delta

Following a busy three days at the Bassmaster Combine and a week of homecoming activities at school, the Zion Chapel Bass Team made its way to the Tensaw River Delta in the late hours of the night on Friday, Sept. 23, but they had their boats in the water by 4:30 am, Saturday, Sept. 24, to pick up their boat numbers. Then at safe light, they were off for a challenging day of casting and reeling.

The team members put their boats in at Live Oak Landing for their second tournament on the Wiregrass Student Angler Trail this season. Taylor Renfroe, the captain for this tournament, said that Avery Padgett and Ethan Young have begun to be less intimidated in this fishing area.

For the Saraland and Baldwin County teams, this area is like fishing in their own backyard, but this is not so for the ZCBT and many other teams.

According to the Alabama Outdoor News, the Mobile-Tensaw River Delta area encompasses over 260,000 acres and ranks as the second-largest system in the lower United States. Touching five counties in southeastern Alabama, the waters of the Delta eventually empty into the Mobile Bay.

Greg McCain said the Delta is a “wandering, forever-changing maze of water that produces prodigiously one day and perplexes anglers the next.” This has proven to be true for the ZCBT.

To sum up the results of the tournament, the Delta did it again to the ZCBT. The results were not what they wanted; however, after a long day on the water, team Padgett and Young caught their limit of five fish weighing 5.7 pounds and finished in the top 25 out of 70 boats.

Currently, team Padgett and Young are in eighth place in the Wiregrass Student Angler Trail in the Angler of the Year standings out of a total of 81 teams. Points for the Angler of the Year are recalculated after each tournament to include all tournaments completed on the schedule.

The next tournament on this trail is scheduled for Oct. 22 at Lake Martin. Until then, Padgett and Young will be visiting some prospective universities they have received invitations since attending the Bassmaster Combine.