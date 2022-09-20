Zion Chapel Bass Team competes at Lay Lake

As they launched their boats in Lay Lake Saturday, the Zion Chapel Bass Team began writing the final volume of its story. Each year since 2019, it has had three teams competing, but this year only one team remains. Some of the anglers graduated, and some decided to focus on other sports.

The team this year consists of Avery Padgett and Ethan Young who are both seniors at Zion Chapel High School. Having only one team, they will not be able to compete in the six-man team competition; they will be able to compete only in the Angler of the Year and the big fish competition. They will be fishing the Wiregrass Student Angler Trail, the East Alabama High School Student Angler Trail, and the Alabama BASS Nation Trail Tiger Division.

This first tournament of the year on Lay Lake at Clanton was a good start for the ZCBT. However, as the spokesperson for the Wiregrass Angler Trail said, “Each angler had to work hard on a tough day.” Padgett concurred. He said that he and his partner, Young, “scratched up four fish for right under eight pounds.” Yet, this was enough for them to place ninth in a field of almost 70 boats. Eighteen teams did not weigh in. Padgett said that they broke off a couple of fish that would have helped, "but that’s fishing."

Young and Padgett were thankful to start their senior season with a Top 10 finish. They congratulate Beulah Bass Team and Headland Bass Team for their first and second place wins, respectively.

The ZCBT coach Dana Stinson Haley and assistant Larry Campbell expressed their appreciation as always for their sponsors and for the family members and community for showing their support by coming to the weigh-in.

The ZCBT will be back on the water for its second tournament Saturday, Sept. 24, on the Tensaw River/Delta.