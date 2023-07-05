Lions Club International is known throughout the world for club members’ work to improve the lives of the visually impaired and prevent avoidable blindness through impactful initiatives, programs and grants.

The Enterprise Lions Club recently made donations in support of its mission to the Coffee County Community Emergency Response Team, the Alabama Lions Sight, and Coffee County Family Services.

Coffee County CERT is a training program that equips volunteers with the skills to help emergency first responders save lives and protect property during emergencies. Scotty Johnson is the local director.

Barry Elliot, past Lions Club District Governor, reported that Alabama Lions Sight now has two vision screening vans that travel the state providing eye exams, particularly to those living in rural areas who have limited access to care. Those mobile eye clinics have seen more than 10,000 patients, and Alabama Lions Sight has helped 400,000 people who might not otherwise have been able to afford the care they needed, he said. These vans now cover 46 of Alabama’s mostly rural counties. An audiologist has just been hired to add hearing screenings to the services offered in these mobile clinics.

Judy Crowley’s staff at Coffee County Family Services helps local residents apply for vision care that they could not otherwise afford. The Lions Club is proud to be able to assist these organizations, the president said during the presentation.