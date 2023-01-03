 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Enterprise Lions meet with Santa, Mrs. Claus

From left are Enterprise Lions Club members Chuck Seitz, Dr. Charles Oliver, and Warren Bowron, Santa and Mrs. Claus, and Enterprise Lions Club members Trey Shiver and Sue and George Baum.

 COURTESY PHOTO

One of the perks for Enterprise Lions Club members hosting the pancake breakfast at the Christmas at the Farmers Market in Enterprise during December was the opportunity to shake hands with Santa and his bride.

Enterprise Lions met with Santa and Mrs. Claus after the morning of making and serving pancakes to those attending the annual event that Enterprise Special Events Coordinator Kay Kirkland calls a "win-win for everyone involved.

“It’s been a really good event that gets better each year,” said Kirkland said about the event. “This event is a win-win for everyone involved because it is a morning full of Christmas activities that also draws people to farmers market.”

