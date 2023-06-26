An Enterprise businessman and veteran was presented a Silver Order of Saint Michael award last week for his “significant contributions to the promotion of Army Aviation.”

Retired Army Sgt. Maj. Bill Baker was presented the award by United States Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel Commander Maj. Gen. Michael McCurry and Army Aviation Association of America Aviation Center Chapter President. Col. Marcus Gengler after being nominated for the honor by retired Army Sgt. Maj. Mike Sutterfield.

The OSM was established in 1990 by the AAAA and the U.S. Army Aviation Center to “recognize those who have contributed significantly to the promotion of Army Aviation in ways that stand out in the eyes of the recipient’s seniors, subordinates, and peers,” according to the AAAA website. “These individuals must also demonstrate the highest standards of integrity and moral character, display an outstanding degree of professional competence, and serve the United States Army Aviation or civilian aviation community with distinction.”

Baker’s impact on the Army Aviation community “is remarkable and is a testament to his love for soldiers, their families, and our veterans,” Sutterfield wrote in the nomination. “From determining operational requirements for future aviation systems in the 1990s, to training aviation soldiers, leading aviation soldiers in combat, to assisting aviation soldiers and veterans in their transition to civilian life and VA care, Bill has distinguished himself as a self-less leader, visionary, and tremendous asset to the Army Aviation community and the Wiregrass community, as a whole.”

Sutterfield noted in the nomination that Baker’s contributions to Army Aviation span 40 years “impacting readiness, training, and employment of Army Aviation resources and soldiers, from the operational, tactical and strategic levels of influence.

“His direct involvement with the training, acquisition life cycle, and fielding of Army Air Traffic Control equipment can still be felt today, more than 20 after his retirement,” Sutterfield said.

While on active duty, Baker was instrumental in the successful integration of aviation assets, from all services and all compos, during Operations Desert Shield/Desert Storm as the VII Corps’s Air Space Manager and again as the Airspace Manager during Operation Restore Hope.

As the Air Operations Training Chief for the 1st Aviation Brigade, responsible for the Enlisted Aviation training at then-Fort Rucker, Baker was directly responsible for the digitization of the training simulation for the Army Air Traffic Controller Course and implementation of the ETOS Simulators within Bramen Hall. He also implemented a 24-hour training cycle, capitalizing on the unused simulation time; effectively tripling the student throughput, Sutterfield said.

Since retiring from the Army in 2001, Baker has “worked tirelessly to assist soldiers transitioning from the military into civilian life and into the Veterans Administration system for healthcare and benefits,” Sutterfield said. Baker has served at the local, state, and national level for the Disabled American Veterans as a Chapter Service Officer, Chapter Commander, Department (State) Commander, and the National Commander’s Chief of Staff. “As such, Bill is personally responsible for more than 1,000 Army Aviators in their successful filing of their Veterans Administration claims,” Sutterfield said

“Bill also ensured the city of Enterprise’s securing the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs Soldier Home contract for the veterans of the State of Alabama. He has also mentored several dozen transitioning veterans into civilian life through the Skill Bridge Program,” Sutterfield said. “Bill’s assistance to an untold number of transitioning aviators, and soldiers in general, is nothing short of extraordinary.”

Baker has served as the Chamber of Commerce’s Military and Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman for the past 12 years, the vice chairman of Main Street Enterprise for two years and on the Army Aviation Museum Foundation Board of Directors.