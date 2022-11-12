Enterprise Martial Art students always on top for 2022

Only nine students from Conley’s Keichu-Do Academy competed at the 42nd Annual Southern Region Open Karate Tournament on Nov. 2022 at the Dothan Civic Center. Like all competitions, this was a great day for the Warriors.

All students won a first place trophy to close out the tournaments season for the Warriors’ year 2022. The winnings started off in the Junior Black Belt Division with Jace Himes placing third in weapons, first in forms and fighting. Because of his first place win in form, he had the opportunity to compete for the Junior Black Belt Grand Championship in which he won. He also won first place in the Junior Black Belt fighting.

In the Adult Brown Belt Division ages 18 to 34, Xavier Cruz placed first in forms, weapons and third in fighting.

In the Brown Belt Division age 15 and 17 year old, Layton Smith placed first in fighting, and second in both weapons and forms.

Lennon Chandler placed first in forms and weapons in the 13 and 14 year old Brown Belt Division. Landon Smith placed first in forms in the Green Belt Division age 13 and 14 year old. In the 13 and 14 year old White and Yellow Belt Girls Division, Mary McBride placed first in forms and second in fighting. Also, for the first time Sarah McBride place first place in both forms and fighting in the 15- to 17-year-old White and Yellow Belt Division Boys and Girls. Evan Marquet placed first in both forms and fighting in the White and Yellow Belt Division ages 11- and 12-year-old. In the seven- and eight-year-old Orange, Green and Blue Belt Division, seven-year-old Sebastian Steger placed first in forms and third in fighting.

They all had a great day. The Keichu-Do Warriors are maintaining the standards and are ready for 2023.