Petty Officer 2nd Class Deandre McKenzie, a native of Enterprise, is one of four sailors who were awarded the Red Cross National Life Saving Award.

The four sailors assigned to the USS Boxer medical department were presented the American Red Cross National Lifesaving Award during a ceremony held at the American Red Cross Regional Headquarters in San Diego, Calif., April 19.

Hospital Corpsmen 2nd Class Deandre McKenzie, Kristian Mathis, Brett Delia and Ian Villones were honored for administering lifesaving CPR during a medical emergency, Feb. 7, 2022.

When the corpsmen arrived to the scene, a contractor was found unconscious with blood around their head. The sailors quickly assessed the patient was under cardiac arrest and immediately began implementing CPR.

“This was the first actual casualty I had seen,” said Villones. “It was eye opening, and I felt the responsibility on my shoulders — not just being a corpsman, but a human being trying to save the life of another human being.”

Mathis and McKenzie started chest compressions on the patient while Delia prepared the Automated External Defibrillator and Villones readied the oxygen. They inserted an air adjunct by opening the patient’s airway in order to successfully administer oxygen to the patient with an oxygen mask.

“Being a basic lifesaving instructor for the command, I train weekly on this type of scenario,” said Mathis. “When it was time to actually perform CPR, I’m glad that it turned into muscle memory from the training I received. I was glad to pass it forward and help save the life of someone in need.”

As a team, the corpsmen rotated between administering CPR and further assessing the patient for other injuries while on the scene. They were able to resuscitate and stabilize the patient, who was transferred into the care of local emergency medical services and made a full recovery.

“I’m extremely proud of these young men,” said Lt. Cmdr. Paul Flood, Boxer’s senior medical officer. “Their quick reaction in the face of a life or death situation is a testament to their training, dedication and willingness to come to the aid of those in need.”

Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship commissioned Feb. 11, 1995, and is the sixth ship to bear the name. Boxer’s crew is made up of approximately 1,200 officers and enlisted personnel and can accommodate up to 1,800 Marines.