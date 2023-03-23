The Enterprise Pierian Club, the oldest women’s club in the city, will celebrate its 120th birthday this year Thursday, April 6, from 3 until 5 p.m. in the Asbury Room at St. Luke United Methodist Church.

The club was organized in 1903, according to the club’s written history. That history was compiled for the Pierian Club’s Golden anniversary in 1953 and says, “There is not a complete record since the date of the organization of the club in 1903, and much of the information is from the memories of some of the charter members. One member recalls that the club was organized the year one of her children was born. Another dates it from the year of ‘her operation’.” Prior to this time, the only organizations for women in Enterprise were the Baptist and Methodist Ladies Aid Societies.

An article written for the Enterprise Ledger in 2003 states that the club was founded by Sarah Reid, who wanted to bring some culture to the town. On her arrival in Enterprise to present a piano concert, Reid was greeted by the sight of livestock roaming the streets. After her marriage to H.D. Stephenson, Reid set out to organize a study club.

Charter members included Mrs. J.W. Henderson (Mary Byrd Henderson), Mrs. R.H. Arrington (Pauline White Arrington), Mrs. J.M. Beall (Pink Finney Beall), Mrs. R.C. Conner (Lucy Aiken Conner), Mrs. H.H. Conner (Frances Howard Conner), Mrs. E.L. Crawford (Sudie McIntyre Harrison Crawford), Mrs. C.F. Mizell (Carrie Glenn Mizell), Miss Sue Mizell (Mrs. Clarence Lee), Mrs. W.C. Peacock (Florence Warren Peacock), and Mrs. J.O. Snellgrove (Mittie Edmonds Snellgrove). According to the custom of the times, married women were always referred to by their husband’s names.

Many suggestions were made for appropriate names for the club, but it was Mrs. Mizell who presented the one which was accepted. The name chosen was “Pierian” and was taken from Alexander Pope’s “Essay on Criticism” written in 1711:

“A little Learning is a dang’rous Thing;

Drink deep or taste not the Pierian Spring.”

All clubs in those days had a motto, club colors, and a flower. The Pierian Club chose for its motto “Knowledge comes, but wisdom lingers,” taken from Tennyson’s poem “Locksley Hall.” The club chose white and gold for its colors and for its flower, the yellow rose.

The first year of regular meetings, the club chose as its topic of study “American Literature.” The following year, they addressed “English Literature,” a program of study which they covered for the next three years. In 1909 the club began its most ambitious study, that of Shakespeare, which continued through 1917, completing three plays each year. Mrs. L.M. Bashinsky, of Troy, a Shakespearean scholar, prepared the programs.

From 1909–1917, club meetings featured lavish entertaining. The hostess would spend several days preparing for the occasion. Often, the family’s children were allowed to stay home from school on the day of the meeting to help with the preparations. A Shakespearean luncheon was given by Mrs. W. B. Glenn in 1912. A Shakespearean banquet was held at the home of Mrs. Una Middlebrooks in 1913. In 1914 the Club presented Dr. F.D. Losey of the University faculty for two lectures: one at the home of Mrs. H.M. Sessions in the afternoon, and the second at the high school auditorium in the evening. A program on Hamlet was given at the home of Mrs. Henry Law in 1915, and in 1916 Mrs. Bashinsky gave two lectures at the home of Mrs. Edmonds.

World War I interrupted the study of Shakespeare. The club met regularly and studied “Topics of the Day”; but their civic activities were numerous, as they took an active part in Red Cross work and buying and selling War Bonds.

In 1940, the Junior Pierian Club was organized with a membership of 21. Mrs. W.S. Huey organized and directed the Junior Club the first year. Eleven daughters of Pierian members constituted the charter membership. The motto, colors, and flower of the mother club were adopted.

Through the decades, the topics of study have changed and meetings have become less formal. For many years, women wore their “Sunday best,” with hats and gloves. One member was even informed that if she had a fur, she should wear it.

While the dress code has been relaxed, the members are still intent on “a little learning.” Each year a study topic is proposed, and members present programs at the monthly meetings. These programs range from a book the member has read and wishes to share with the Club, to a fascinating trip a member has been on, to information that would be of interest to Club members. The club meets on the first Thursday of the month from October through April from 3:15 to 5 p.m. at St. Luke United Methodist Church. Refreshments and social time precede the business meeting and program.

The annual membership dues go towards financial donations to local organizations such as Coffee County Family Services, the Coffee County Arts Alliance, the Enterprise Library, and the Adult Education program at ESCC. Recently, the Club donated to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. Each year the club participates in the Day of Service in March.

Members also collect children’s books for Coffee County Family Services. Until recently, the Club gave a scholarship to a graduating senior of the Junior Pierian Club. That club was on hiatus following Covid, but will be reinstated in the coming year with new members and sponsor Leah Hughes Duhaime, a member of the Pierian Club.

Unfortunately, many of the Club’s long-standing members are no longer with us, including Mrs. Robbie Sessions, Mrs. Evelyn Stanphill, Mrs. Diane McQueen, Dr. Betty Cully, and Mrs. Elsie Alford. Club membership is by invitation, and the club is actively seeking new members.

This year’s 120th birthday celebration will be held April 6, at the club’s final meeting of the year. Civic leaders, former members and club presidents, prospective members, and representatives of the organizations the club donates to have been invited to attend.