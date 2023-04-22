The Friends of the Enterprise Library will hold its spring book sale the last weekend of April – the 27th, 28th, and 29th.

Thursday, April 27, is the “Members Only” day, when members of the Friends of the Enterprise Library can shop from 2 until 6 p.m. If you have not renewed your membership, or you want to join for the first time, you may join at the door on the 27th. The sale is open to the public on the 28th and 29th during the library’s normal operating hours. The sale will close 30 minutes prior to the library’s closing to restore order to the upstairs portion of the library, according to sale organizers.

The book room will be open to the public on Friday and Saturday. There are hundreds, maybe even thousands of books – fiction and non-fiction – as well as puzzles, audio books, cds, dvds, and a wide selection of children’s and young adult books. Everything is priced at “bargain basement” prices.

Whether you are looking for books on history or gardening, memoirs and biographies, cookbooks, or the classics and literature, we have you covered. There is a good selection of inspirational and inspirational romance. Favorite authors? We probably have those too. Coffee table books to decorate your living area? No problem. Home-school materials in abundance.

So start saving your lunch money, or your coffee money, your allowance, and your spare change, and plan to shop our mega book sale on April 27th, 28th, and 29th.

We take checks, cash, and credit cards, and we’ll even help you cart your purchases to your car. All funds raised go to support the library’s programs and services.

The Enterprise Public Library is located in downtown Enterprise, one block from the Boll Weevil Monument. A staff of eight aims to provide ideas, information, and resources to every resident of Enterprise and Coffee County. They proudly serve more than 86,000 thousand visitors each year and patrons have access to a collection of more than 90,000 books and materials, 20 public computers, eight laptops and a wide range of digital resources, including downloadable eBooks, audio books, music and videos. Also available are databases, covering areas such as health, biography, psychology, science and technology, and travel and careers, and we provide literary, cultural and educational programs for children, teens, and adults each month.

The library is open Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays the library is open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday the library is open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. and is closed Sundays.