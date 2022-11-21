Enterprise rec center plans move forward

“We’ve been working on this for five years,” said Enterprise City Council President Turner Townsend, commending the team effort of city staff and council as the bids were approved to build the new Enterprise Recreation and Aquatics Center last week. “We could not have done it without everybody here working on it together.”

How the new $23 million Enterprise recreation and aquatics center will look when completed was unveiled by city officials Monday morning.

With the construction bid awarded to Whaley Construction of Troy at the Enterprise City Council meeting Nov. 15, Director of Community Services and Communication Billy Powell and City Engineer and Director of Public Works Barry Mott met with area media representatives Monday at the site of the old recreation facility on East Lee Street to discuss the new 110,000 square foot facility that will include four gyms connected to the existing gym; a six lane, 25 yard long competitive sized swimming pool with zero-depth entry; work out rooms; locker rooms; community rooms; and office space.

Whaley Construction was the low bidder with a bid of $23.16 million. Other bidders were Bear Brothers with a bid of $27.7 million, Wyatt Sasser with a bid of $27.01 million, and Rabren General Construction with a bid of $25.99 million.

The M.N. Jug Brown Recreation Center has been locked and empty since Powell locked the door as directed by Mayor William E. Cooper in a symbolic gesture during a formal decommissioning ceremony at the center on East Lee Street held June 22. All recreational programs are being operated from the Enterprise Civic Center until the new center is constructed.

The new facility will be built on the site of the old recreation center and now-defunct swimming pool which is in the process of being demolished. “The asbestos has been removed and now we’re taking down some of the concrete behind us,” said Mott as he pointed to the 50 year old buildings behind the swimming pool of the same age that had been shut down for years. “By the first part of January, the site should be cleared for new construction.”

When completed, the facility will be the size of two and one half football fields and four times the size of the existing Enterprise City Hall, said Powell. “The building behind us has served us well since the early 1960s but the needs of the community are different than they were in the ‘60s.”

Construction is expected to take up to 24 months once it starts, Mott said. “The real success story here is how the community came together to bring to reality a state of the art facility that the citizens deserve.”