Twenty-one local service agencies are the recipients of the generosity of the Enterprise Rotary Club whose members recently gave away the money raised during the Rotary Club’s annual $10,000 Giveaway.

This year’s recipients, all making a difference in Coffee County are the Boy Scouts of America, Camp ASCCA, Coffee County 4H, Coffee County Distinguished Young Women, Coffee County Family Services, Inc., Coffee County Habitat for Humanity, Coffee County Special Olympics, Enterprise High School Boys and Girls State, Enterprise High School Robotics, Enterprise Christian Mission Inc., Enterprise Christian Youth Camp Inc., the Enterprise Public Library, the Enterprise YMCA, Enterprise State Community College Foundation, Greater Wiregrass Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Imagination Library, Vivian B. Adams School, Wiregrass Emergency Pregnancy Services, Wiregrass United Way, Youth Enrichment Services Program, and the Jerry B. Brunson Enterprise Rotary Club Foundations.

The Enterprise Rotary Club meets on Tuesdays at the Enterprise Country Club. A buffet lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. and the meeting starts at noon.