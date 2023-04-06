The Enterprise City Council Tuesday approved the following street closures for the week of April 10-14:

- East College Street from Main Street to Edwards Street for paving and sewer repair and

- West College Street from Jones Street to Kentucky Street for tree trimming.

Council previously approved the East College Street closure, but the project timeline was amended.

The West College Street closure is only expected to last one day. The public will be updated when the date is confirmed.

Road closure signs will be in place and detours will be clearly marked.