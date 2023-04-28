National Beta members from all Enterprise City Schools are celebrating their recent participation in the recent Alabama Beta State Convention.

National Beta State Convention allows students the opportunity to compete in various academic and STEM-based, virtual and performing arts competitions. The state convention was offered as a hybrid event. This gave students the opportunity to compete either virtually or onsite in Montgomery. All victories at the state level provide an opportunity to compete at the national level. The National Convention will be held at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville, Ky., during summer 2023.

“I am so excited to be Alabama’s elementary Beta president. I couldn’t have done it without the support and help from all the students, teachers, and volunteers from Holly Hill Elementary School,” said Trevor Roen, Holly Hill School fifth grader who was elected Alabama Elementary Beta State President. “I ran on not leaving anyone out and I mean that! I want to bring our entire Beta’s together to help our community. By doing service projects anywhere from helping out at Animal Shelters, local food drives, donating clothes, and spending time at Veterans Homes. Bring everyone together to make a better community. I will be attending a Beta leadership camp this summer in TN and plan on running for national Beta Elementary President in June in Ky.”

“As Alabama Beta Secretary, I feel that it gives me a great opportunity to serve more of my fellow Beta members. I'm looking forward to getting more people involved in Beta, and pushing Betas to be the best they can be,” said Lexie Maloy, Coppinville Junior High School student who was elected Alabama Junior Beta Secretary. “I think this opportunity has really pushed me to show others what Beta has done and what it will continue to do for our communities.”

“I love everything that Beta Club offers our students,” said Sarah McLendon, Alabama Junior State Sponsor. “It is teaching them to be leaders and showing them that they can make the world a better place by serving others.”

With more than 500,000 active members and 9,000 clubs nationally and internationally, National Beta has become the nation’s largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization. National Beta promotes the ideals of academic achievement, character, service and leadership among elementary and secondary school students. National Junior Beta includes grades four through eight and National Senior Beta includes grades nine12. Visit betaclub.org for more information.

Enterprise schools came home with the following award winners:

Brookwood Elementary School:

Elementary Division – fifth grade:

Color Photography-Abby Bruce–second place;

Speech-Rileigh Marler fifth place;

On Site Painting-Izzie Padilla –fifth place;

Fiber Arts-Rileigh Marler–fifth place;

Mixed Media-Kinley Davis–fourth place;

Performing Arts, SDT Dancer -Rileigh Marler, Hali McCoy, Audrey James –third place;

Creative Writing-Hali McCoy-fifth place;

Living Lit–first place;

Apparel Design–third place;

2D Design–fifth place;

3D Design–fifth place;

Junior Division-sixth grade

Sixth grade Spanish-Josue Truijillo –fourth place;

Woodworking-Lainey Alford-first place;

Best in Show-Lainey Alford;

Apparel Design–first place;

Club

Songfest–fourth place;

Harrand Creek Elementary School

Participants in Robotics & Marketing

Elementary Division–fifth grade

Fiber Arts-Mckenzie Comps–second place;

Social Studies-Josi Searcy–fourth place;

Creative Writing-Taylor Poss–fourth place;

Language Arts-Blake Peters–second place;

Performing Arts, SDT dancer-Mckenzie Compls–first place;

Small Group Talent-Lexi Chattin, Mckenzie Comps, Shelby Newell, Sophie Sauls,Josi Searcy,first place;

Premier Performer Dancer-Mckenzie Comps;

Technology–third place;

3D Design–third place;

Portfolio- fourth place;

Musicology-second place;

Apparel Design-fourth place;

Engineering-third place;

Living Literature–second place;

Hillcrest Elementary School

Junior Division – sixth grade

Fiber Arts-Katherine Strickland-fifth place;

Mixed Media-Scarlet Hughes–second place;

Performing Arts, SDT Vocalist-Olivia Sellers–fourth place;

Premier Performer Vocalist-Olivia Sellers;

Technology-fourth place;

Portfolio–third place;

3D Design-fifth place;

Apparel Design-fifth place;

Club

Junior Songfest-first place;

Junior Performing Arts, Large Group–second place;

Holly Hill Elementary School

Elementary Division - fifth grade

State Elementary President-Trevor Roen–winner;

Math-Jake Murdock–second place;

Science-Jacob Ernest–fifth place;

Spanish-Mayra Rostro Alvarez–fourth place;

Spelling Bee Top 8-Jake Murdock;

Onsite Painting-Marley Yates–fourth place;

Performing Arts, SDT Instrumental-Jenna Parker–second place;

Poetry-Noa Lessin-fifth place;

Sculpture-Gaven Lechner–third place;

Book Battle-second place;

Engineering-third place;

Robotics-third place;

Campaign Skit–third place;

Junior Division–sixth grade

Science-Grayson Andino–fifth place;

Math-Lucas Garrard–fourth place;

Creative Writing-Collin Crawford–fourth place;

Painting-Anson Zou–third place;

Spanish-Juan Hernandez-second place;

Apparel Design–fourth place;

Performing Arts, SDT Variety Act-Isla Cate Thornton, Avery Martin, Amelia Twitty–second place;

Robotics–third place;

2D Design–third place;

Living Literature–fifth place;

Club Award for Convention Growth;

Pinedale Elementary School

Elementary Division - fifth grade

Performing Arts, SDT Instrumentalist-Easton Waid–third place;

Spelling Bee-Makayla Patton–fifth place;

Math - Easton Waid–first place;

Spanish - Clara Belloso–first place;

Social Studies-Jax DeShazo–first place;

Color Photography-Kinley Vest–third place;

Top 8 Musicology;

Top 8 Quiz Bowl;

Junior Division-sixth grade

Color Photography -Madison Cole–first place;

Rucker Boulevard Elementar School

Elementary Division-fifth grade

Performing Arts, Solo Variety-Adalyn Collins–first place;

Premier Performer Solo-Adalyn Collins;

Robotics-Nicholas Hokanson, Kalia Harman, Zavier Allison, Austin Marsh, Coleman Rodgers, Emily Blaylock-fifth place;

On Site Drawing-Nicholas Hokanson-fifth place;

Hand Drawn Animation-Emily Blaylock-fourth place;

Sculpture - Elise Hines–second place;

Musicology–eighth place (Coleman Rodgers, Adalyn Collins, Elise Hines, and Austin Marsh);

Junior Division

On Site Drawing-Giuliana Cianciolo–fifth place;

Black and White Photography-Maya Turman–fourth place;

Campaign Skit-Giuliana Cianciolo, Emily Bruce, Kasey Monroy, Lucy Hakes, Maya Turman–fifth place;

Club

Junior Songfest-third place;

Coppinville Junior High School

Woodworking-fourth place;

Sculpture-second place;

Portfolio-fourth place

Dauphin Junior High School

Alabama Jr. Beta Secretary-Lexie Maloy;

8th Grade Science-Annabelle Wise–first place;

Speech Jr.-Julia Walters–first place;

8th Grade Social Studies-Jaden Whiting–third place;

8th Grade Spanish-Martin Miquel Francisco–fourth place;

Painting-Season Zou–fourth place;

Service Learning Showcase–first place;

Campaign Skit–third place;

Club Trading Pin–fourth place;

Musicology-Marcus Ford, Charlie Leonard, Abigail Iffinger, and Jade Fowler– second place;

Robotics Showcase - Aiden Mimoso, Ethan Roen, Alana Chestnut, Harvey Kahle, Blake Murdock,

Chris Schultz – fourth place;

Enterprise High School

11th Grade Language Arts-Helen Catherine Rauch–first place;

9th Grade Language Arts-Isaiah Banister–first place;

Poetry, Division I-Isaiah Banister–second place; and,

Spelling Bee-Jianne Holcombe–third place.