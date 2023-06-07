TROY, New York -- On May 20 Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute awarded a total of 1,988 degrees --152 doctoral degrees, 390 master's degrees, and 1,446 bachelor's degrees--to 1,957 students, some of whom earned multiple degrees.

Miriam Matthew of Enterprise graduated with a bachelor of science degree in nuclear engineering.

Of the undergraduate students receiving bachelor's degrees, 18 earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average. Among them was Jacob Gardiner Harris, who received the J. Erik Jonsson Prize, which was established by J. Erik Jonsson '22 to honor the senior who has achieved the highest academic record in the class.

Rensselaer graduates continue to enjoy overall higher starting salaries compared to national averages. Last year, the average starting salary for all reported undergraduate bachelor's degree candidates from the Class of 2022 was $78,600.

Founded in 1824, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute is America's first technological research university. Rensselaer encompasses five schools, over 30 research centers, more than 140 academic programs including 25 new programs, and a dynamic community made up of over 6,800 students and 110,000 living alumni. Rensselaer faculty and alumni include upwards of 155 National Academy members, six members of the National Inventors Hall of Fame, six National Medal of Technology winners, five National Medal of Science winners, and a Nobel Prize winner in Physics. With nearly 200 years of experience advancing scientific and technological knowledge, Rensselaer remains focused on addressing global challenges with a spirit of ingenuity and collaboration. To learn more, please visit www.rpi.edu.