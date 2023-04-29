Stacy Thames, James Tarbox, and Ella Hogan have been named the Enterprise Woman, Man and Youth of the Year at the Enterprise Pilot Club’s annual Civic Night reception Thursday night at the First Baptist Church of Enterprise in the Fellowship Hall.

Thames is Altrusa of Enterprise’s nominee for the 2022 Woman of the Year. Thames is a native of Enterprise and a graduate of Enterprise High School. She and her husband Berry have two children. Thames works for M1 Support Service and owns her own small business, AccountAble Tax and Finance.

Thames attends Grace Place Church and has served in a variety of roles throughout the church. She is a member of the Finance Committee, organized the church’s Vacation Bible School, and currently teaches the junior and senior high Sunday School class each week.

While completing her MBA in 2022, Thames was also an active member of many civic organizations in Enterprise. She currently serves as a director on the board of Altrusa International of Enterprise, and she serves on the M1 Management Club Board of Directors which blessed more than 600 families with gifts and food items through partnerships with local agencies this past holiday season. She is a member of the Main Street Alabama Organization Committee which is tasked with recruiting volunteers from the community and fundraising for the organization. She is the president of the Dauphin Parent Action Team which supports both teachers and students at Dauphin Junior High. Thames can also be found supporting the Enterprise Expressions, a combined choir of Coppinville and Dauphin Junior High students traveling to competitions and also traveling to state and national BETA Club conventions. She has also served as a Girl Scout Leader for several years and has received multiple awards for her tireless work to support the girls of her troop and those across the region.

Tarbox was nominated by the Oscar Club to be the Man of the Year for his dedication and commitment to selfless service and the Enterprise community. He is married to Mallorie Tarbox and they are expecting their first child in June, a daughter they have named Mary Helen. They are members of the Enterprise First United Methodist Church, where he serves on the finance committee.

Tarbox has worked tirelessly through many organizations over the years to serve the community. His most notable service has been with the Enterprise Rotary Club, where he has served in many capacities, including Club President. During his term as President, the Club partnered with the City of Enterprise to fund the development of the LZ Disc Golf Course and the Club was able to maintain its annual support of local non-profit entities in the Enterprise community.

Tarbox serves as an officer on the board of directors of the Alabama-Florida Council Boy Scouts of America and volunteers with Troop 77 at First Baptist Church of Enterprise. For many years he has helped to lead fundraising efforts for the Scouts in Enterprise, and he helped to spearhead a successful 2022 campaign. He was appointed to serve as a member of the Enterprise Health Care Authority in summer 2022, where he helped make decisions regarding Enterprise Health and Rehabilitation. Tarbox also continued his service as a director of the Alabama Council of School Board Attorneys and was reappointed to a second term as a director in 2022.

Tarbox has been a director of the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce since 2020, where he has assisted with several internal projects. James was honored by the Chamber as the 2022 Enterprise Young Professional of the Year.

Youth of the Year Ella Ivey Hogan was nominated by the Enterprise High School Anchor Club and the OSCAR Club of Enterprise. Hogan is the daughter of Christy Hogan and Les Hogan. She is the granddaughter of Larry and Sherry Eddins and Roger and Brenda Hogan. She was born in Dothan, but has lived in Enterprise all of her life.

Hogan is a senior at Enterprise High School where she is involved in the EHS Big Blue danceline, various clubs, and organizations, and she takes dual enrollment courses through Enterprise State Community College. She holds leadership positions in several organizations while maintaining a weighted GPA of 4.44 and is ranked 11 of 486 students.

Hogan stands out as a remarkable young lady not only to the Anchor Club and Oscar Club but to all that come into contact with her. At a young age, Hogan knew that hard work and encouragement have the power to change lives. The Anchor Club and Oscar Club have had the privilege of being able to watch her mature and work hard to reach her goals.

Whether Hogan is wearing her crown as Miss Enterprise or her lifeguard uniform, she is viewed as an exceptional role model to young and old alike. She strives to make others feel accepted and included in everyday experiences through her vibrant smile and pleasant personality.

Hogan frequently volunteers with Coffee County Family Services. She has packed hundreds of medical supply bags full of first aid necessities, printed and laminated CPR and medication dosage guides, built bicycles, and donated and distributed books to school-age children.

In addition to Thames, Woman of the Year nominees this year were Heather Jones, Kimberly Hoobler, and Sonya Wheeler Rich.

In addition to Tarbox, Man of the Year nominees this year were Jason Berry Thames, and Rodrick Caldwell.

In addition to Hogan, Youth of the Year nominees this year were Celesia Page, Emily Turner, Faith Lett, Arianna Johnson, and Tyler Mitchell.