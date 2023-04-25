The crack of the bat and the roar of the crowd can be heard Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays in the City of Enterprise as a record number of youth are participating in Enterprise Parks and Recreation baseball and softball this season.

More than 600 baseball players and 200 softball players signed up, according to Enterprise Parks and Recreation Department (EPRD) Superintendent Blake Moore.

“It’s exciting to see the growth in our baseball and softball programs,” Moore said. “Going from Dixie Baseball to USSSA allows EPRD more opportunities and that translates into better opportunities for the athletes in our community.”

This season, which started April 4, includes the newly formed 15U league, consisting of four teams. A record-setting 11 teams are participating in the Church Adult Softball league. This is also the first season for EPRD Athletic Coordinator Landon Adams.

“It’s exciting to be part of an athletic program like this that is continuing to grow,” Adams said. “Whether it’s our younger athletes or the adults, it’s great to see Enterprise come out and participate in our Parks and Rec programs.”

Baseball games are played at the Rec fields off Lee Street. Softball games are played at the recreation complex at Johnny Henderson Park.

“Our season would not be successful without the dozens of volunteers who give their time several nights a week,” Moore said. “We also have a dedicated group of umpires that call these games and really make sure it’s a fun, safe environment for all of our participants.”

The full schedule of games, as well as scores and standings, can be found online at https://eprd.recdesk.com/Community/League.