Enterpriss Christmas tree represents ‘Reason for the Season’

The 30-foot-tall Christmas tree with more than 10,000 lights and 500 ornaments was lit for the first time this year as Enterprise Mayor William Cooper, his 9-month-old great granddaughter Kehlani Lane, and Rush Tullos, 7, flipped the oversized switch during the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in front of Enterprise City Hall Monday.

“As we see this tree lit tonight, be reminded that the ‘Light of the World’ has shone into the darkness,” said First Baptist Church of Enterprise Pastor Dr. Ben Bowden. “He was not just born into this world; He led a perfect life, died on the cross taking on the punishment we deserved and three days later rising from the dead, conquering sin and death for all time for those who would trust in him.”

“Let us remember that the ‘reason for the season’ is Jesus,” he said.

“This Christmas tree reminds us of the ‘Tree of Glory’ on which Christ accomplished our salvation,” said Pleasant Shade Missionary Baptist Church Pastor E. Henry Richardson. “May it remind us that He is the ‘Light of the World.’”

After presentation of the colors by the Enterprise High School JROTC Color Guard, the national anthem sung by Marge Simmons and reading of Christmas Blessings by Miss Enterprise Lauren Callahan, Junior Miss Enterprise Janyan Jones, Teen Miss Enterprise Autumn Patrick, Petite Miss Enterprise Ryleigh Marler, Little Miss Enterprise Tenley Ann Bomhard and Future Little Miss Enterprise Madison Rascoe, the crowd heard a variety of Christmas songs sung by the Hillcrest Elementary School choir, “In Harmony.”

Radio personality BJ Kelli emceed the ceremony, which also included Whoville characters and a visit from Santa Claus.

After the ceremony, the public was invited to stay for cookies, provided by Century 21, and hot chocolate provided by Enterprise Parks and Recreation.