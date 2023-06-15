Whether your athlete is ready to hike or spike, registration is now open for Enterprise Parks and Recreation’s youth football and volleyball seasons.

The fees are as follows:

- Flag Football ages 5-12: $35;

- Tackle Football ages 7-12: $45;

- Volleyball 3rd through 6th grade: $35;

Registration can be completed in person at the Enterprise Civic Center, located at 2401 Neil Metcalf Rd., or online at eprd.recdesk.com/Community/Home through July 28. Parents/guardians will need to provide payment, a copy of the child’s birth certificate and child’s shirt size to complete registration.

Last season, more than 100 athletes participated in EPRD volleyball and more than 400 in football.