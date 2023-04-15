Amid new construction projects on campus, Enterprise State Community College has announced parking procedures designed to best help traffic flow for the College’s May 11 graduation ceremony.

On May 11, all students will be asked to park at 123 Plaza Dr., the old Tim Whitehead dealership, beginning at 3:45 pm. ESCC buses will be available for pickup.

Students are asked to report to Boll Weevil Central (located in Snuggs Hall) once they arrive on campus. After checking in at BWC, students are welcome to have their photo taken by the college’s photographer at the William “Bo” Weevil statue at the front of the campus.

Friends, family and other spectators will be able to park in available spaces in Parking Lot C (behind the LBW Student Center) and Parking Lot D (behind Forrester Hall). To access these locations, please enter campus through the George Wallace Drive entrance. Visitors can enter Douglas Brown Circle off Plaza Drive and then turn onto George Wallace Drive.

Overflow parking will be available in the Crossroads Community Church (Old College Cinema) Parking Lot across the street from campus. Buses will be available for pickup from this location beginning at 4:40 p.m.

Campus police officers will be on scene at both off-site parking locations during the ceremony. All buses will also be available immediately after the ceremony to return visitors to their vehicles.

Handicap parking and parking for special guests will be in Parking Lot A (next to Talmadge Hall). Faculty and staff will park in the green above the track off George Wallace Drive.

Graduation services will begin at 6 p.m. under the oaks in front of Wallace Administration Building on May 11. The ceremony will also be streamed live on the Enterprise State Community College Facebook page.

Enterprise State Community College is a comprehensive community college that serves more than 2,000 students annually between its Enterprise campus, the Alabama Aviation College campus in Ozark, and the AAC site in Andalusia. Each campus and site currently fulfill the Alabama Community College System’s mission for education and training that leads to high-wage, high-demand jobs in integral careers worldwide. Students can obtain associate degrees and certificates through multiple programs at the college.