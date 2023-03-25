Enterprise State Community College is calling for book donations for its upcoming Little Free Library.

The Little Free Library is expected to open in April in The Conner Gallery, located in ESCC’s Talmadge Hall. Kathy Pattie, English instructor at ESCC, is leading the charge to bring the Little Free Library to campus.

Pattie said the library will accept books of all types and genres as well as games and puzzles. Currently, donations can be dropped off to the Dean of Instruction’s office in Wallace Administration Building, Talmadge 110 or the English Division outer office (Talmadge 101). Arrangements can also be made to pick up any donations.

Individuals wishing to donate can email kpattie@escc.edu or call (334) 347-2623 ext. 2249. Once the library opens, there will be a location in the library to drop off donations.

Pattie said the idea for a free little library began as an office windowsill project in Talmadge Hall.

“The Little Free Library in Talmadge Hall began as a series of window libraries, with different genres assigned an outer window of someone's office,” she said. “It soon became apparent we needed more space to have more variety. Our president granted us permission to use The Conner Gallery, with Mrs. Conner's blessing, to use as our Little Free Library. We hope that the community will use this resource and that it will help foster a love of reading in the community, especially for children.”

Pattie said she also hopes to see the space be used to host visiting authors for book talks as well as a story hour for children and book club meetings.

“Anyone in the community will be welcome to utilize the library,” she said. “They may come and take a book and keep it as long as they wish. We do ask that people limit their selections to one book at a time. If someone falls in love with a book, they are more than welcome to keep it, but we hope they will donate another book in its place.

“These Little Free Libraries are a great way to read on a budget, but they do require that people leave as many books as they take to stay in existence. If you find there are no books in the genre you are looking for, you may request that we try to locate some or start a collection yourself with a book from that genre that you think others will want to read.”

Information on the library’s opening and other activities can be found on the library’s Facebook page, “The Little Free Library at the Conner Gallery.”