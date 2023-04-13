Enterprise State Community College President Danny Long has a vision for the college that includes more than offering education and training programs. He sees the college’s role as one that provides opportunities to everyone in the local area – from entertainment venues to outdoor activities to cultural events and beyond. He believes the college should truly function as a “community” college. Long spoke to the Enterprise Lions Club recently about ESCC and introduced Leigh Shiver, Director of Workforce Development and Adult Education, and Chellye Stump, Dean of Administrative Services at ESCC.

Enrollment is growing at ESCC, stated Long, due in part to the many new vocational programs available at the college but also to the growth in the Dual Enrollment program. In the fall of 2018, 1684 students were enrolled at the college, but in 2022 that number had risen to more than 2,000 students. Dual enrollment accounted for 627 of those students. The state legislature has provided funding for the program and the numbers are growing. The college is now able to provide scholarships to dual enrollment students, allowing them to take college-level courses while still in high school at no cost to the students. The college has provided $1.6 million in scholarship money to dual enrollment students recently. Some students earn their associate’s degree at the same time they are graduating from high school. The courses they take count for high school as well as college credit, thus the term “dual enrollment.”

Long also addressed the vocational/training programs offered by the college. The aviation maintenance programs, offered primarily on the Ozark campus, have grown so that more than 400 students are now enrolled in these programs. The James Douglas Brown building on that campus will soon undergo a much-needed renovation to help accommodate the growing number of students there. The Advanced Composites program which started in fall 2021 offers students another opportunity to work in the aviation industry.

The Licensed Practical Nursing program graduated its first class in the spring of 2022, and 76 students have enrolled in the program as of this spring. Long is optimistic about the growth of this program due to the critical need for qualified nurses in the area. The new VA home set to open in 2024 will add to the need for health care workers. Plans are underway to start a Registered Nurse program in January of 2024. The EMT Associate Degree programs have been revived and will offer training in basic and advanced emergency medical training.

The Mechatronics program of study started in 2019 and has grown from 12 students to 91 students. The course of study covers advanced manufacturing skills, including robotics and electronics, and will be expanding from the Ozark to the Enterprise campus next year. The Commercial Driver’s License program, started in 2018, has put more than 200 drivers on the road. A class graduates every six weeks, and every graduate has a job waiting.

Long also spoke about the TRIO programs, which include the Educational Opportunity Center, the Talent Search program, and the Student Support Services program. The EOC program targets those who have not pursued post-secondary education and has interacted with more than 700 individuals since its inception. Talent Search focuses on middle school and high school students and offers academic, financial, personal, and career counseling as well as tutorial assistance. Student Support Services provides counseling and tutorial assistance to students enrolled at the college. These programs are multi-million-dollar federal grants that provide assistance to students who qualify for the services.

The economic impact the college has on the local economy cannot be overstated. The college’s operating budget runs around $12 million, but this does not include any federal grant monies. Based on 2020 figures, construction spending amounted to around $.7 million, and student spending in the community was just under $1 million. Alumni spending, on the other hand, accounted for $65 million; these are the graduates who find jobs and contribute to the local economy. Altogether, the College has provided training for more than 1,000 jobs in the local area. The total economic impact of the college on the local economy amounted to nearly $80 million.

The college’s softball and baseball complex has been renovated and includes a pavilion, restrooms, and concession stand. A paved parking lot will be added. Adjacent to this complex, the city is constructing fields that will serve as multi-sport fields; walking trails and a disc golf course are being planned as well.

Perhaps the most exciting and most anticipated activity taking place on campus is the construction of the new performing arts center and the workforce development and training center. In a partnership agreement with the city of Enterprise, the college has been able to begin construction on two facilities that will benefit and enhance the entire community. The 22,000 square foot training center will house some of the vocational programs and will allow the Enterprise campus to duplicate some programs now offered only in Ozark. The college plans to add welding and auto mechanics to the programs already in place. The performing arts center will have a 610-seat theater, along with a meeting room for about 75 people, and a lobby area that can seat 250 guests. This addition to the campus and the city will provide many benefits to the local community.

This year, the Alabama Community College System is celebrating 60 years of partnering with local communities to enhance the quality of life in those communities. Long, and his faculty and staff, look forward to many more years of serving this community. For more information on the programs and services offered at ESCC, visit their website at www.ESCC.edu.

