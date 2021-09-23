Eufaula High School Homecoming Attendants

EUFAULA HIGH HOMECOMING ATTENDANTS
Eufaula High School’s homecoming will be celebrated this upcoming week and includes a parade in downtown at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, and the crowning of the queen at halftime of Friday night’s football game against Valley High School.
As part of the homecoming events, the homecoming attendants for each grade were recently announced. Shown here from left to right are: Danika Morgan (9th), Janyah Jackson (10th), Julianna Kline (10th), Samiya Jones (12th), Jordan Ward (12th), Anslee Sawyer (12th), Kerrington Conner (11th), Tyonna Respress (11th), and Trinity Battle (9th).