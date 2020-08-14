Eufaula Police Department Reports

Arrests
AUGUST 3
>> Amanda Lynn Payton, 24, of Abbeville was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
>> Clint Alan Owens, 33, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of drug trafficking.
>> Amberlie Desiree Thomas, 35, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of drug trafficking.
AUGUST 6
>> Preston Alonzo Williams, 32, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with two counts of alias writ of arrest.
>> Nicholas C. Porter, 27, of Fort Gaines GA was arrested and charged with probation violation.
AUGUST 7
>> Jamel Charlie C. Green, 19, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.
>> Tyreece D. Henderson, 20, of Georgetown GA was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property.
>> Tyler Daniel, 20, of Georgetown GA was arrested and charged with receiving a stolen vehicle.
>> Dwight Fitzgerald Thomas, 56, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with using a false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution.
>> Josey William Melvold, 24, of Georgetown GA was arrested and charged with fugitive from justice.
AUGUST 8
>> Devonte Leon Barnett, 21, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
>> Myeesha Tiyonna Banks, 21, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>> David Spurlock, 58, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
>> James Earl Guilford, 39, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
>> Christopher Michael Hurst, 46, of Clayton was arrested and charged with possession of synthetic narcotics.
AUGUST 9
>> Trevor O’Neal Wade McCoy, 29, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>> Darryl Cornelius Williams, 32, of Newton was arrested and charged with alias writ of arrest.
AUGUST 10
>> Cyrell Dayshaun Richardson, 22, of Midway was arrested and charged with possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.
AUGUST 11
>> Quarmaine Keandre Johnson, 21, of Tampa FL was arrested and charged with ex-felon in possession of a firearm.
>> Cynthia Marie Albritton, 46, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a public safety curfew.
>> Ricky Thornton, 50, of Georgetown GA was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
AUGUST 12
>> Lukas James Richmond, 29, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of synthetic narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of methamphetamine.
Incident/offense reports
JULY 17
>> Simple assault third degree was reported from South Randolph Avenue (Chattahoochee Courts).
AUGUST 6
>> Probation violation was reported from South Eufaula Avenue at Paul Lee Parkway.
>> Harassing communications was reported from East Broad Street.
>> Burglary (no force) third degree and larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) were filed from Scenic Drive. One HP laptop ($300) was reported stolen.
AUGUST 7
>> Criminal mischief (damage to business) third degree was filed from North Eufaula Avenue. A front door glass ($400) was reported damaged.
>> Domestic violence-harassment third degree and criminal mischief third degree were filed from Wilson Street. One bedroom door ($100) was reported damaged.
>> Using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution was filed from South Eufaula Avenue.
>> Auto theft first degree was filed from Oakland Avenue. A 2003 Nissan Infiniti ($3,500) was reported stolen and later recovered.
>> Receiving a stolen vehicle first degree was filed from North Eufaula Avenue. A 2004 Nissan Infiniti G35 ($3,500) was recovered.
>> Possession of a concealed weapon without a permit was filed from North Eufaula Avenue at Cotton Avenue. One Cobra .380 caliber handgun ($100) was recovered.
>> Assault/harassment was reported from Brantley Drive.
>> Making a false report to law enforcement was filed from Brantley Drive.
>> Domestic violence third degree was reported from Highland Avenue.
AUGUST 8
>> Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine were filed from South Eufaula Avenue at Davis Street. One clear plastic bag containing a crystallized substance ($70) and one clear plastic pipe ($10) were recovered.
>> Abandonment of vehicle was reported from Highway 431 at Mile Marker 73.
>> Possession of drug paraphernalia was filed from South Eufaula Avenue at Davis Street. One broken clear glass pipe ($10) was recovered.
AUGUST 9
>> Larceny/theft of article from auto and larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) were filed from South Randolph Avenue (Eufaula Estates). One Mastercard, $300 in cash, one driver’s license, one social security card, and a checkbook were reported stolen. The front passenger window of a vehicle ($250) was reported damaged.
>> An unattended death was reported from Pecan Street.
>> Possession of synthetic narcotics was filed from West Boundary Street. Two plastic bags containing synthetic marijuana ($10) were recovered.
AUGUST 10
>> Auto theft first degree was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. A 2019 Nissan Sentra ($6,000) was reported stolen.
>> Harassment/intimidation was reported from Gammage Road.
>> Possession of a concealed weapon without a permit was filed from Washington Street at Dickerson Street. One Taurus G3 handgun ($250) was recovered.
AUGUST 11
>> Burglary (no force) third degree was filed from Old Abbeville Road. One Hi-Point 916 .9mm pistol ($500) and one blue pill container with miscellaneous medicines were reported stolen.
>> Burglary (forced) third degree was filed from Highway 30. Miscellaneous hand tools ($50) and one red Troy-Bilt weed eater ($100) were reported stolen.
>> Ex-felon in possession of a firearm was filed from South Randolph Avenue at Boundary Street. One Taurus .9mm handgun ($300) and three magazines ($60) were recovered.
>> An animal bite was reported from East Boundary Street.
>> Possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a public safety curfew were filed from South Eufaula Avenue at Boundary Street. One glass smoking pipe was recovered.
>> Possession of drug paraphernalia was filed from Davis Lane. One clear plastic bag containing a white powder residue was recovered.
AUGUST 12
>> Domestic violence third degree was reported from Country Club Road.
>> Domestic violence third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
>> Harassing communications was reported via social media on Facebook.
>> Found/recovered property was reported from East Barbour Street. One Alabama vehicle tag was recovered.
>> Reckless endangerment was reported from Macedonia Drive at South Randolph Avenue.
AUGUST 13
>> Possession of synthetic narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia were filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One clear bag containing a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine ($20) and one clear bag containing a loose green leafy material believed to be synthetic marijuana ($170) were recovered.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!