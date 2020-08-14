You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eufaula Police Department Reports
0 comments

Eufaula Police Department Reports

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Arrests

AUGUST 3

>> Amanda Lynn Payton, 24, of Abbeville was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

>> Clint Alan Owens, 33, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of drug trafficking.

>> Amberlie Desiree Thomas, 35, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of drug trafficking.

AUGUST 6

>> Preston Alonzo Williams, 32, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with two counts of alias writ of arrest.

>> Nicholas C. Porter, 27, of Fort Gaines GA was arrested and charged with probation violation.

AUGUST 7

>> Jamel Charlie C. Green, 19, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.

>> Tyreece D. Henderson, 20, of Georgetown GA was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property.

>> Tyler Daniel, 20, of Georgetown GA was arrested and charged with receiving a stolen vehicle.

>> Dwight Fitzgerald Thomas, 56, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with using a false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution.

>> Josey William Melvold, 24, of Georgetown GA was arrested and charged with fugitive from justice.

AUGUST 8

>> Devonte Leon Barnett, 21, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

>> Myeesha Tiyonna Banks, 21, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>> David Spurlock, 58, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.

>> James Earl Guilford, 39, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

>> Christopher Michael Hurst, 46, of Clayton was arrested and charged with possession of synthetic narcotics.

AUGUST 9

>> Trevor O’Neal Wade McCoy, 29, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>> Darryl Cornelius Williams, 32, of Newton was arrested and charged with alias writ of arrest.

AUGUST 10

>> Cyrell Dayshaun Richardson, 22, of Midway was arrested and charged with possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.

AUGUST 11

>> Quarmaine Keandre Johnson, 21, of Tampa FL was arrested and charged with ex-felon in possession of a firearm.

>> Cynthia Marie Albritton, 46, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a public safety curfew.

>> Ricky Thornton, 50, of Georgetown GA was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

AUGUST 12

>> Lukas James Richmond, 29, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of synthetic narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of methamphetamine.

Incident/offense reports

JULY 17

>> Simple assault third degree was reported from South Randolph Avenue (Chattahoochee Courts).

AUGUST 6

>> Probation violation was reported from South Eufaula Avenue at Paul Lee Parkway.

>> Harassing communications was reported from East Broad Street.

>> Burglary (no force) third degree and larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) were filed from Scenic Drive. One HP laptop ($300) was reported stolen.

AUGUST 7

>> Criminal mischief (damage to business) third degree was filed from North Eufaula Avenue. A front door glass ($400) was reported damaged.

>> Domestic violence-harassment third degree and criminal mischief third degree were filed from Wilson Street. One bedroom door ($100) was reported damaged.

>> Using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution was filed from South Eufaula Avenue.

>> Auto theft first degree was filed from Oakland Avenue. A 2003 Nissan Infiniti ($3,500) was reported stolen and later recovered.

>> Receiving a stolen vehicle first degree was filed from North Eufaula Avenue. A 2004 Nissan Infiniti G35 ($3,500) was recovered.

>> Possession of a concealed weapon without a permit was filed from North Eufaula Avenue at Cotton Avenue. One Cobra .380 caliber handgun ($100) was recovered.

>> Assault/harassment was reported from Brantley Drive.

>> Making a false report to law enforcement was filed from Brantley Drive.

>> Domestic violence third degree was reported from Highland Avenue.

AUGUST 8

>> Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine were filed from South Eufaula Avenue at Davis Street. One clear plastic bag containing a crystallized substance ($70) and one clear plastic pipe ($10) were recovered.

>> Abandonment of vehicle was reported from Highway 431 at Mile Marker 73.

>> Possession of drug paraphernalia was filed from South Eufaula Avenue at Davis Street. One broken clear glass pipe ($10) was recovered.

AUGUST 9

>> Larceny/theft of article from auto and larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) were filed from South Randolph Avenue (Eufaula Estates). One Mastercard, $300 in cash, one driver’s license, one social security card, and a checkbook were reported stolen. The front passenger window of a vehicle ($250) was reported damaged.

>> An unattended death was reported from Pecan Street.

>> Possession of synthetic narcotics was filed from West Boundary Street. Two plastic bags containing synthetic marijuana ($10) were recovered.

AUGUST 10

>> Auto theft first degree was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. A 2019 Nissan Sentra ($6,000) was reported stolen.

>> Harassment/intimidation was reported from Gammage Road.

>> Possession of a concealed weapon without a permit was filed from Washington Street at Dickerson Street. One Taurus G3 handgun ($250) was recovered.

AUGUST 11

>> Burglary (no force) third degree was filed from Old Abbeville Road. One Hi-Point 916 .9mm pistol ($500) and one blue pill container with miscellaneous medicines were reported stolen.

>> Burglary (forced) third degree was filed from Highway 30. Miscellaneous hand tools ($50) and one red Troy-Bilt weed eater ($100) were reported stolen.

>> Ex-felon in possession of a firearm was filed from South Randolph Avenue at Boundary Street. One Taurus .9mm handgun ($300) and three magazines ($60) were recovered.

>> An animal bite was reported from East Boundary Street.

>> Possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a public safety curfew were filed from South Eufaula Avenue at Boundary Street. One glass smoking pipe was recovered.

>> Possession of drug paraphernalia was filed from Davis Lane. One clear plastic bag containing a white powder residue was recovered.

AUGUST 12

>> Domestic violence third degree was reported from Country Club Road.

>> Domestic violence third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

>> Harassing communications was reported via social media on Facebook.

>> Found/recovered property was reported from East Barbour Street. One Alabama vehicle tag was recovered.

>> Reckless endangerment was reported from Macedonia Drive at South Randolph Avenue.

AUGUST 13

>> Possession of synthetic narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia were filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One clear bag containing a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine ($20) and one clear bag containing a loose green leafy material believed to be synthetic marijuana ($170) were recovered.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Zion Chapel to build $4 million gym

The Coffee County Board of Education voted Thursday night to accept a $4 million bid for the construction of a new gym at Zion Chapel High School.

News

Coffee County Jail Reports

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between August 2 and August 8. The information is in the following format: Name, …

Ford seeks parole
Eufaula Tribune

Ford seeks parole

Ventress Correctional Center inmate, Marcus Antonio Ford, will go before the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles for a parole hearing on Thu…

Solar power celebrated in Marianna
Local

Solar power celebrated in Marianna

  • Updated

The city of Marianna hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday to formally recognize the opening of the solar farm that went into production …

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Aug. 8-11:

Watch Now: Related Video

Line of voters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert