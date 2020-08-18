You have permission to edit this article.
Eufaula Police Department Reports
Arrests

Arrests

AUGUST 13

>> Timothy Derrell Russaw, 32, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

AUGUST 14

>> Roger Charles Burling, 41, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.

>> Robert Billings, 51, of Georgetown GA was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.

>> Xavier O’Brien McCloud, 27, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of marijuana and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.

AUGUST 15

>> Dwight Fitzgerald Thomas, 56, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with failure to appear (court).

>> Justin Andrew White, 37, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with pedestrian under the influence (alcohol).

AUGUST 16

>> Cedric Donelle Turner, 41, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>> Jeffery Turner, 51, of Kinsey was arrested and charged with failure to appear (traffic).

Incident/offense reports

AUGUST 13

>> An information report was filed from Lakewood Drive.

>> An information report was filed from Creek Ridge Apartments.

>> Burglary (forced) third degree and larceny/theft first degree were filed from South Randolph Avenue. Miscellaneous antiques ($100), miscellaneous hand and air tools ($150), thirty subwoofers ($3,000), ten audio amplifier wiring kits ($200), and three audio amplifiers ($300) were reported stolen.

>> Burglary third degree, domestic violence second degree, and larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) were filed from Spruce Circle. An auto speaker system with four subwoofers ($200) was reported stolen.

>> Aggravated assault was reported from East Broad Street.

AUGUST 14

>> An information report was filed from Oakland Avenue at Washington Street.

>> Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit were filed from Biscayne Drive at Imperial Drive. One clear plastic bag containing a green leafy substance ($100) and one Beretta APX .9mm pistol ($400) were recovered.

>> Possession of methamphetamine was filed from South Randolph Avenue at Kent Drive. Different colored tablets suspected to be Ecstasy ($150) were recovered.

>> Burglary of auto (no theft) was filed from Paul Lee Parkway. Three debit cards, one birth certificate, and one wallet ($30) were reported stolen. One passenger window ($200) was reported damaged.

>> Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine were filed from Lakewood Drive at Eufaula Avenue. One clear plastic bag containing a crystal-like substance ($20) and one clear glass tube with a burnt glass bowl on one end were recovered.

>> Disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing third degree were reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

AUGUST 15

>> An unattended death was reported from Ann Drive.

>> Pedestrian under the influence (alcohol) was reported from South Randolph Avenue at Fairlane Drive.

>> Domestic violence third degree was reported from Spruce Circle.

AUGUST 16

>> Robbery-business-strong arm third degree was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One 24 pack of Michelob Ultra ($30), two packs of Tide pods ($42) and two Dove soaps ($20) were reported stolen.

>> Public intoxication was reported from East Broad Street/Livingston Street.

>> Criminal mischief first degree was filed from State Docks Road. A 2016 Honda Accord ($4,000) was reported damaged.

>> Criminal mischief third degree was filed from South Randolph Avenue. One back window ($300), one license plate ($50), and one right rear tire ($100) were reported damaged.

