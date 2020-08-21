Eufaula Police Department Reports

Arrests
AUGUST 18
>> David Strong, 72, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with failure to appear (traffic).
>> Billy Hugh Blankenship, 49, of Abbeville was arrested and charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and possession of methamphetamine.
AUGUST 19
>> Kendarris Marqwon Knight, 20, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with resisting arrest and criminal trespassing.
Incident/offense reports
AUGUST 17
>> Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no force) was reported from Oak Hill Drive.
>> An information report was filed from Industrial Park Drive. The City of Eufaula Animal Control Unit ($300) was reported damaged.
>> Harassing communications was reported from Nancy Ross Drive.
>> An information report was filed from East Broad Street (Yoholo-Micco Rail Trail). Metal artwork ($150), one paved walkway ($50), and two fit trail signs ($200) were reported damaged.
>> Child abuse third degree was reported from Shady Lane.
>> Larceny/theft third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was filed from Willow Oaks Drive. Money from debit/credit account ($944) was reported stolen.
>> A missing person (adult) was reported from Towne Center Road.
>> Harassing communications was reported from Holleman Drive.
>> Domestic violence third degree and harassing communications third degree were reported from Holleman Drive.
AUGUST 18
>> Abandonment of vehicle was reported from Holleman Drive.
>> An information report was filed from State Docks Road.
>> Harassing communications was reported from Eufaula City Streets.
>> Possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia were filed from Merion Drive. One clear bag containing light brown powder believed to be heroin ($20), one clear bag containing a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine ($100), and 22.0 grams of marijuana were recovered.
AUGUST 19
>> Criminal mischief third degree was filed from Eula Street. The back bumper of a vehicle ($300) was reported damaged.
>> Resisting arrest and criminal trespassing third degree were reported from South Randolph Avenue.
