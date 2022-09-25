30 EHS students make qualifying scores on AP tests

Eufaula High School had 30 students make qualifying scores on one or more Advanced Placement tests in May.

Advanced Placement (AP) is a program in the United States and Canada created by the College Board which offers college-level curricula and examinations to high school students. American colleges and universities may grant placement and course credit to students who obtain high scores on the examinations.

Students who made a qualifying score in English Literature and Composition are Trenton Buffenbarger, Jerry Cadle, Richard Cochran, Courtney Collins, Teddy Cornejo, Charnesha Davis, Jasmine Davis, Jovonne Grant, Raven Peterson, Job Rodriguez, Mark Rojas, Shelby Rowland, Anslee Sawyer, Aubrie Senn and Jacob Turner.

Students who made a qualifying score in English Language and Composition are Merly Hernandez-Diaz, Lacey Johnson, Samuel Miller, Averi O’Brien, Ryder Robinson, Katherine Tye, Presley Vannoy, Catherine Wilbourne and Anna Wingate.

Students who made a qualifying score in United States History are Merly Hernandez-Diaz, Kaden Ingram, Matthew Lindsey, Samuel Miller, Garrett Mottley, Averi O’Brien, Ryder Robinson, Jada Roland, Katherine Tye and Anna Wingate.

Students who made a qualifying score in Macroeconomics are Ethan McCullough and Benjamin Zimmer.

Ethan McCullough also made a qualifying score in Biology, and Benjamin Zimmer also made a qualifying score in Calculus.

Teachers for these classes are Jeff Phillips, English Literature and Composition; Pelina Jessie, English Language and Composition; Michelle Teat, United States History; Ashley Washington, Macroeconomics; Lindsay Hall, Biology; and Matt Jones, Calculus.