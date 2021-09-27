8-year-old injured by gunshot is receiving treatment at hospital

Police are investigating a shooting that injured an 8-year-old in Eufaula on Sunday evening.

At approximately 6:57 p.m., dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call from a juvenile stating that another juvenile had been injured and was bleeding severely, Eufaula Police Department said in a press release.

“Officers arrived at a Jackson Street address and found an 8-year-old juvenile that had a single gunshot wound to the upper body,” the release stated.

The victim was transported by Eufaula Rescue to Medical Center Barbour and then airlifted by helicopter to another facility for further treatment. The wound does not appear life-threatening at this time, police said.

“Police Department personnel have recovered a handgun and the incident appears to have been caused by a negligent discharge,” the release stated.

Anyone with information on this or any other incident is urged to contact the Eufaula Police Department at (334)-687-1200 or the Anonymous Tip Line at (334)-687-7100.

