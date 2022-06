Accomplished class: Here's a big list of scholarships earned by Eufaula High School seniors

The Eufaula High School class of 2022 had 56 students that were offered scholarships totaling $3,172,334 to 30 different colleges/branches of federal armed services.

In this list, seven athletic scholarships were accepted, four seniors decided upon service enlistments, and two students accepted performing arts scholarships. Students are still receiving and finalizing scholarship offers, so the totals may vary depending on when student information is received.

Way to go, Seniors of 2022!

Students offered scholarships included:

Javieous Allen: Gordon State College football.

Leland Anderson: Southern Union State Community College (SUSCC) Academic, Auburn Ever to Conquer, EHS Memorial, Dr. James A. Lockwood Memorial, Christ Child Circle.

KenDarius Bouyer: Military Enlistment.

Charles Bryant: Seton Hall University.

Trenton Buffenbarger: University of Alabama (UA) Foundation in Excellence & Louise F. Martin Endowed, University of Alabama Birmingham (UAB) Merit, PowerSouth/Southeast Alabama Works Resume, Spirit of Auburn Excellence, Belhaven University Academic, Auburn University Montgomery (AUM) Outstanding Scholars Award, Troy University (TU) Chancellor’s Award.

Jy’Keevious Bush: New Covenant Mission Ministries.

Tristan Carroll: Pete Walker Memorial.

Birch Cochran: Southeast Gas Community Service, Alfa Foundation, Spirit of Auburn Founders & Ever to Conquer, Barbour County Auburn Club Legacy Endowed, Dudley Auburn Sponsored, Dixie Youth Baseball National, Alabama Ag Credit, Bryant Jordan Scholar Athlete Award, Jimmy Rane, UA Tutwiler, TU, University of South Alabama, Barbour County Cattlemen’s Association.

Courtney Collins: Nucor Foundation, Auburn Board of Trustees Endowed & Ever to Conquer, UA Recognition.

Antonio Cooke: Jacksonville University Merit, UA Army ROTC 3-Year Advanced Designee & Competitive, Spring Hill College Ignation Leader Award, Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Teddy Cornejo: Samford University Crosland, Auburn Eagle Achievement, Board of Trustees Endowed, Ever to Conquer & Together We Will, UAB Merit, Montevallo MLK, Jr. & Freshman Leadership, UA Recognition, AUM Achievement.

Tamia Daniels: Arthur Fitzgerald “Vic” Wilborn Memorial.

Aniya Davis: College Counts, Barbour County Auburn Club Courtney Reilly Potthoff Memorial; Auburn Coca-Cola First Generation Annual, Dr. Claranne M. Bush Endowed & Ever to Conquer, UAB Merit & Supplemental, Shaw Associate Dependent, Tuskegee University Achievement, AUM Warhawk, LY Dean, NAACP, William Hayes Wood, III Memorial (Academic).

Jasmine Davis: Military Enlistment.

Justin Davis: Itawamba Community College football.

Justin Dennis: Van Buren/TV McCoo, NAACP, Eufaula Art Scene, Gale Thompson Arnold.

Juan Dominguez-Perez: AUM Opportunity.

Kyran Fenn: Wallace Community College (WCC) Career Technical.

Taleaha Frazier: AUM Opportunity.

Maria Gilbert: Military Enlistment.

Jovonne Grant: Nova Southeastern University Shark Legacy & Dean’s, Undergrad FA Grant.

Mark Hawthorne: Nucor Foundation.

Khaliah Hill: JSU Gamecock Success, UA Alabama Advantage, Nucor Foundation; Zahria Hoskey, WCC Academic, Enterprise State Girls Basketball, SUSCC Girls Basketball, Coastal Alabama South Girls Basketball, NaphCare Foundation.

Janya Holloway: AUM Opportunity.

Jonathan Hunter: WCC Academic, Alabama A&M Academic, AUM Opportunity, JSU Gamecock Achievement, Duane Mock Memorial Athletic, Van Buren/TV McCoo, NAACP.

Fantasia Jackson: Military Enlistment.

Jacob Jackson: WCC Academic, SUSCC Academic, NaphCare Foundation, Barbour County Farmers Federation, Gale Thompson Arnold.

Jasalyn Jernigan: WCC Academic, Kappa Pi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha, CTI Real Estate, Inc., Better Business Bureau Student of Integrity, Alabama Homemakers & Community Leaders, USDA Farm Service Agency 1890 Scholar, Tuskegee University Grant & Leadership, Nucor Foundation, Anmarie Honan, NaphCare Foundation, College Counts, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority-Beta Upsilon Zeta Chapter Memorial, National College Resources Foundation, TU Leadership, Uniquely You, Caden Thomas Hall Memorial, AUM Opportunity, Eufaula-Tuskegee University Alumni Club, Eagles Rest Ministries, NAACP.

Rashon Johnson: JSU Gamecock Success.

Samiya Jones: Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures, UA Financial Aid Academic, Metz Irving/Annabelle End & Competitive Admissions.

Zekeria Lane: JSA Gamecock Opportunity.

Lakenya Laseter: Auburn Ever to Conquer, Board of Trustees, Coca-Cola First Generation Annual & Together We Will, UA Competitive Admissions & Engineering, GLO Outreach Ministry Community Service Award.

Jamarian Lewis: Independence Community College Football.

Carter Marshall: Auburn Ever to Conquer.

Stephanie Martinez: UAB Merit, TU Trojan Leadership.

Ethan McCullough: Spirit of Auburn Presidential, Auburn Chemical Engineering Annual, UA Presidential, Engineering Leadership, Tutwiler Engineering & John W. Martin Endowed, TU Scholars Plus, Dixie Youth Baseball National, EHS Memorial.

Kyle Meyers, WCC Academic.

Emily Nix: Enterprise State Girls Basketball, SUCC Girls Basketball.

Caleb Paige: Florida State College @ Jacksonville Basketball, Solid Rock Deliverance Center.

Joshua Paige: Florida State College @ Jacksonville Basketball, Solid Rock Deliverance Center.

Pooja Patel: AUM Opportunity.

Savan Patel: UA Joe & Katie Espy Endowed.

Raven Peterson: WCC Academic, University of Mobile Dean’s Merit, Spirit of Auburn, Ever to Conquer & Barbour County Auburn Club Endowed, TU Chancellor’s Award, AUM Opportunity.

Joyah Peterson: Alabama Affordable Housing Association, Jordyn Williams Memorial.

Hunter Pody: UAB Merit.

Sania Richardson: JSU Gamecock Success.

Job Rodriguez: UAB Supplemental & Merit, UA Tutwiler & Competitive.

Shelby Rowland: Auburn Board of Trustees Endowed, Ever to Conquer & Fearless and True, Barbour County Auburn Club Robert R. Lockwood Memorial, UA Crimson Achievement, Troy University Chancellor’s Award.

Anslee Sawyer: SUSCC Academic, TU Trojan Leadership, UA Tutwiler, Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures, 22nd State Bank Essay, Adams Memorial, OD Alsobrook Memorial.

Slade Seaborn: WCC Academic, SUSCC Academic, UA Competitive, Birmingham Southern College Presidential & Owenton, University of Mississippi Academic Success, Lurleen B. Wallace Community College Presidential.

Aubrie Senn: UAB Merit, UA Competitive Admissions, Huntingdon College Band.

Kyler Smith: WCC Career Technical.

Memorie Villalobos: AUM Opportunity.

Alexander Warr: TU First Responders.

Kallie Weathers: Auburn Fearless and True.

Jacob Williams: TU Sound of the South, William Hayes Wood, III Memorial (Music).