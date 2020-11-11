ADPH announces COVID-19 vaccine plan

•In Phase 1, potentially limited doses of vaccine will be available and they will be targeted to those at highest risk and highest risk of exposure, first responders and healthcare workers who care for those with critical needs.

•In Phase 2, large numbers of doses will be available, and supply is likely to meet demand. Educational efforts will target critical populations who were not vaccinated in Phase 1.

•In Phase 3, there is likely to be a sufficient supply and all unvaccinated groups will be targeted. Special attention will be directed to populations or communities with low vaccine coverage.

ADPH will ensure implementation of the COVID-19 Vaccination Program through tracking of provider enrollment, mapping of locations of vaccination services, monitoring performance of the Alabama Immunization Information System, Immunization Patient Registry with Integrated Technology (ImmPRINT), and tracking of vaccine ordering and distribution. More than 2,677 Alabama healthcare sites currently utilize ImmPRINT and there are more than 5 million patients of all ages and over 60 million vaccine doses recorded in ImmPRINT.