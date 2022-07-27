American Red Cross to host blood drive in Eufaula

Just as most cars need to be refueled constantly, so does the nation’s blood supply. The American Red Cross has faced a concerning drop in blood and platelet donations this summer. Donors are needed to make an appointment to give in August to help prevent a blood shortage.

The organization has organized four blood drives for August, with one of them in Eufaula.

The Eufaula blood drive is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 125 S. Randolph Ave.

Anyone who donates at the Eufaula drive or another drive in the state in August will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value. There will be three lucky winners.

Also, everyone who comes to give blood or platelets in August will also receive a $10 e-gift card.

The decline in donations has caused the Red Cross blood supply to shrink nearly 20% in recent weeks. The availability of blood products will continue to decline if donations do not increase. People should not wait until they hear there is a blood shortage to give. Type O negative blood donors and platelet donors are especially needed now.

“This is a concerning trend that may soon make it tougher to keep blood products stocked on hospital shelves,” said Paul Sullivan, Red Cross senior vice president of donor services. “By choosing a time to give now, donors can help pump up the blood supply for those in immediate need of lifesaving care and those who rely on transfusions for treatment.”

Donors can schedule an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Other drives include:

Prattville: Aug. 3 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Willis Bradford Branch, 972 McQueen Smith Road South.

Dothan: Aug. 10 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3199 Ross Clark Circle.

Montgomery: Aug. 1 from noon-6 p.m., Montgomery Blood Donation Center, 5015 Woods Crossing; Aug. 2 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Bell Road YMCA, 2435 Bell Road; Aug. 8 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., AmeriFirst Bank Montgomery, 8165 Vaughn Road; Aug. 8 from noon-6 p.m., Montgomery Blood Donation Center, 5015 Woods Crossing; and Aug. 15 noon-6 p.m., Montgomery Blood Donation Center, 5015 Woods Crossing.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

