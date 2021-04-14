Garrison, Moore Engagement

[]

Ben and Sallie Garrison announce the engagement of their daughter, Sarah Abney, to David Moore, son of Matt and Bebe Moore of Mobile. Grandparents of the bride-elect are Frankie and Connie Garrison of Eufaula and Joyce Johnson and the late Richard Johnson of Columbus.

Sarah Abney is a 2014 graduate of The Lakeside School. She attended the University of Alabama where she earned a degree in Public Relations in 2018. She is currently employed with the law firm of Donaldson and Donaldson in Auburn.

The groom-elect is a 2014 graduate of UMS Wright Preparatory School in Mobile. He attended Auburn University where he received a degree in Software Engineering from the College of Engineering. David is a software developer in the Office of Information Technology under the Information Systems Support Team of Auburn University. In addition, he is working on master’s in Engineering Management.

The couple will be married in Eufaula at St. James Episcopal Church on May 22. They will remain in Auburn following the wedding.