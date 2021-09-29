Applications now available for expanded Elevate grants from the Alabama Power Foundation

minority groups are preferred. Grants of up to $10,000 will be awarded.

• Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Training. Grants of up to $2,000 will be awarded

to nonprofit organizations to train board members and staff, committee members or

key stakeholders in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) issues.

• Leadership Development. Nonprofit staff and board members can apply to

participate in a leadership development cohort. The cohort, starting in October 2021,

will equip nonprofit leaders with the knowledge and skills to build capacity and

effectiveness through organizational efficiency. The program will include six learning

modules and six peer coaching sessions. The learning modules will be designed

around participant needs, based on their input, and incorporate DEI principles. The

virtual cohort is being offered at no cost to nonprofit staff and board members. A

maximum 24 slots are available for the 2021-22 Leadership Development Cohort.