Applications now available for expanded Elevate grants from the Alabama Power Foundation
Applications are now being accepted by the Alabama Power Foundation for the 2021

Alabama Power logo

Applications are now being accepted by the Alabama Power Foundation for the 2021

Elevate grants – expanded to provide greater opportunities for nonprofits, educational

institutions and local governments.

“This year’s Elevate grants give our partners the opportunity to develop or refine

innovative programs that support a more equitable society, as well as train their staffs

on issues related to diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Tequila Smith, Alabama Power

Foundation president.

“We are also offering a new leadership development program, to help nonprofits identify

ways to serve their clients and communities more effectively,” she said. “We hope our

expanded program helps Alabama nonprofits and organizations enhance their ongoing

efforts to elevate our state.”

The revised Elevate grant program is comprised of three key components:

• Grant Funding for programs focused on addressing poverty and creating more

equitable and inclusive communities. Programs that engage underrepresented

minority groups are preferred. Grants of up to $10,000 will be awarded.

• Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Training. Grants of up to $2,000 will be awarded

to nonprofit organizations to train board members and staff, committee members or

key stakeholders in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) issues.

• Leadership Development. Nonprofit staff and board members can apply to

participate in a leadership development cohort. The cohort, starting in October 2021,

will equip nonprofit leaders with the knowledge and skills to build capacity and

effectiveness through organizational efficiency. The program will include six learning

modules and six peer coaching sessions. The learning modules will be designed

around participant needs, based on their input, and incorporate DEI principles. The

virtual cohort is being offered at no cost to nonprofit staff and board members. A

maximum 24 slots are available for the 2021-22 Leadership Development Cohort.

Organizations can learn more about the 2021 Elevate grant program and apply online at

https://powerofgood.com/grant/elevate-grants/. The deadline to apply for all three

components is Oct. 7. The grant funding is open to 501(c)(3) nonprofits as well as local

governments of all sizes, including cities, towns and counties. The DEI training and

leadership development cohort are open to 501(c)(3) nonprofits only.

The Alabama Power Foundation is committed to empowering communities, bridging the

gaps of inequity and improving the quality of life for all Alabamians. Funded by

shareholder dollars, the foundation provides philanthropic support to Alabama

communities, nonprofits and educational institutions. Learn more at

www.powerofgood.com.

