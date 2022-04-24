Barbour County Sheriff Reports

Arrests

APRIL 12

Brandy Nichole Powell, 40, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with assault-domestic violence third degree.

Justin Brian Harvell, 24, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with assault-domestic violence third degree.

APRIL 14

Marquis L. Dantzler, 30, of Atlanta, Ga., was arrested and charged with possession of synthetic narcotics and drug trafficking.

APRIL 15

Ashly Mariah Freeman, 35, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with bench warrant.

Christopher Michael Hurst, 48, of Clayton was arrested and charged with bench warrant.

Incident/offense reports

APRIL 12

Assault/domestic violence third degree-second conviction was reported from Sandy Creek Drive in Eufaula.

APRIL 14

Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree was reported from Robertson Mill Road in Clayton.

An information report was filed from Winnebago Drive in Eufaula. One .22 caliber revolver ($350) was reported stolen.

Assault (harassment/intimidation) and criminal trespassing third degree were reported from Highway 131 in Eufaula.

APRIL 15

An information report was filed from a victim’s residence. One large outside dog crate ($500) was reported stolen.

APRIL 16

An information report was filed from a victim’s residence.

Possession of synthetic narcotics and drug trafficking were reported from Highway 431 North/Appling Road in Eufaula.

APRIL 17

A death investigation was reported from Highway 431 South in Eufaula.