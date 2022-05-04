Barbour County Sheriff Reports

Arrests

APRIL 18

Ezekel Boykin, 41, of Louisville was arrested and charged with two counts of failure to appear.

APRIL 20

Jammie Lee Eutsey, 46, of Louisville was arrested and charged with three counts of failure to appear.

APRIL 25

Kawana Denise Johnson, 36, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with criminal mischief.

Omar Sharif Robinson, 44, of Abbeville was arrested and charged with two counts of bench warrant.

Trenton Allen Stuckey, 27, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with failure to appear.

Incident/ offense reports

APRIL 19

Burglary/residence/no force second degree was reported from Ponderosa Drive in Eufaula. One black and tan dog ($50) was reported stolen.

APRIL 21

An information report was filed from Shelley Jackson Road in Clio.

APRIL 22

A death investigation was reported from Highway 431 South in Eufaula.

Larceny/theft-from public building first degree was reported from Dry Creek Road in Midway. One Goodman air conditioning unit ($4,000) was reported stolen.

APRIL 23

Criminal trespassing second degree and menacing were reported from Lee Road in Eufaula.

APRIL 24

An information report was filed from Danny Road in Ariton.

An information report was filed from Old Dale Road in Eufaula.

An information report was filed from County Road 9 in Louisville.

An information report was filed from Anderson Church Road in Louisville. One Massey Ferguson red tractor ($5,000) was reported damaged.

APRIL 26

Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree and giving false identification to a law enforcement officer were reported from MLK Jr. Avenue/North Midway Street in Clayton. Marijuana ($50) was recovered.