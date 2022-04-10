Barbour County Sheriff Reports

Arrests
APRIL 1
Gregory Marquise Jones, 28, of Midway was arrested and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
APRIL 3
Terrell Roderick Richardson, 37, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
Christopher Lee Crumpton, 37, of Ashford was arrested and charged with assault-domestic violence third degree.
Incident/offense reports
MARCH 29
Larceny/theft-from residence fourth degree (less than $500) and criminal mischief second degree were reported from Twin Lakes Road in Eufaula. One wrought iron patio furniture set ($350) and one flat screen television ($150) were reported stolen. One bedroom door and back door/frame ($400) and china cabinet mirror/kitchen drawer ($90) were reported damaged.
People are also reading…
Criminal mischief third degree was reported from County Road 23 in Clio. Front lawn ($500) was reported damaged.
MARCH 31
Assault/domestic violence third degree and harassing communications third degree were reported from County Road 40 in Eufaula.
APRIL 2
Domestic violence third degree was reported from a victim’s residence.
APRIL 3
Assault/domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree were reported from County Road 36 in Eufaula. One outside large black refrigerator/freezer ($2,000) was reported damaged.
Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from Eufaula Avenue/Barbour Creek.