Barbour County Sheriff Reports

Arrests

APRIL 1

Gregory Marquise Jones, 28, of Midway was arrested and charged with two counts of failure to appear.

APRIL 3

Terrell Roderick Richardson, 37, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

Christopher Lee Crumpton, 37, of Ashford was arrested and charged with assault-domestic violence third degree.

Incident/offense reports

MARCH 29

Larceny/theft-from residence fourth degree (less than $500) and criminal mischief second degree were reported from Twin Lakes Road in Eufaula. One wrought iron patio furniture set ($350) and one flat screen television ($150) were reported stolen. One bedroom door and back door/frame ($400) and china cabinet mirror/kitchen drawer ($90) were reported damaged.

Criminal mischief third degree was reported from County Road 23 in Clio. Front lawn ($500) was reported damaged.

MARCH 31

Assault/domestic violence third degree and harassing communications third degree were reported from County Road 40 in Eufaula.

APRIL 2

Domestic violence third degree was reported from a victim’s residence.

APRIL 3

Assault/domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree were reported from County Road 36 in Eufaula. One outside large black refrigerator/freezer ($2,000) was reported damaged.

Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from Eufaula Avenue/Barbour Creek.