Barbour County Sheriff Reports

Arrests

MARCH 22

Cornelius Smith, 34, of Clayton was arrested and charged with bench warrant.

MARCH 23

Billy Thomas Nolin, 36, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with nonsupport (child) and failure to appear (traffic).

MARCH 24

Andre Dean Kennedy, 19, of Brundidge was arrested and charged with failure to appear.

MARCH 25

Jahlyn Ty’onne Williams, 22, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with failure to appear (traffic).

Incident/offense reports

MARCH 23

An information report was filed from Braswell Lane in Clayton.

MARCH 24

An information report was filed from County Road 36 in Eufaula.

Failure to appear in court (traffic) was reported from Meadow Grove Court in Clio.

MARCH 25

Simple assault-domestic-family third degree was reported from U.S. Highway 431 North in Eufaula.

Simple assault-domestic-family third degree was reported from Singer Lane in Eufaula.

An information report and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle were reported from Caraway Road in Clayton.

An information report was filed from County Road 41 in Clio.

MARCH 26

An information report was filed from County Road 43 in Clayton. One black Galaxy S9 cell phone ($550) was reported stolen.

MARCH 27

An information report was filed from County Road 49 in Clayton.

Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from Rocky Mount Church Road in Eufaula.