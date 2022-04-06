Barbour County Young Farmers and Barbour County Extension Office host 10th annual Ag Day

The Barbour County Young Farmers and Barbour County Extension Office held the 10th annual Ag Day for the third-grade classrooms throughout the county March 25.

Two hundred and two students and volunteers attended the event at Eufaula Elementary School. The students rotated around six stations each focusing on an agriculture commodity.

The students held baby chickens and learned about the poultry industry in Barbour County from Tyson Foods representatives and the Alabama Poultry and Egg Association.

Cody Young, a local farmer, brought large equipment used in row crop operations. Regional extension agents representing agronomic crops discussed cotton and peanuts in the area and showed children how cotton is ginned.

Children played a nutrition relay race game and learned fresh fruits and vegetables are a healthy alternative to fast food and traditional snacks. Stanley Arington, Auburn University Fisheries Learning Center, taught students about aquaponics and hydroponics. Arington brought some catfish and showed students lettuce that was grown from water fertilized by the fish.

The Barbour County Young Farmers and Barbour County Cattleman brought a few animals to Ag Day. Children learned about goats, pigs and cattle. Students had enjoyed learning about what these animals eat and how they are cared for.

The Barbour County Soil and Water Conservation District and Natural Resource Conservation Service brought a soil tunnel that students crawled through to see the different layers of the soil. They also discussed soil types and filtration.

Each classroom was given an agriculture book and teaching guide for the teachers to take back to the classroom. The Barbour County Extension Office was able to purchase the books through a donation by the Barbour County Farmers Federation.

Agriculture plays a tremendous role in everyday lives. Events like Ag Day help bring relevance to agriculture and allows students to see first-hand that their food and fiber comes from farmers that live in Barbour County.