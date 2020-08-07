Barbour County young farmers named 2020 Outstanding Young Farm Family Runner-Up

Joe and Ashley McCraney of Barbour County were named runner-up in the Outstanding Young Farm Family (OYFF) contest by the Alabama Farmers Federation Aug. 4. As runner-up, they received $500 from Alabama Ag Credit and Alabama Farm Credit. OYFF competitors must earn more than half their income from production agriculture. The McCraneys have three children, Trace, Hadley Kate and Ailey Grace, and raise poultry and peanuts near Clayton.