Barbour. Eufaula show Census 2020 loss

The latest data from the 2020 census count shows that Barbour County lost 8.1% of its population, or 2,223 people, in the last 10 years, falling to 25,223 residents in 2020. Its largest city, Eufaula, made up only a fraction of that loss, with a decrease of 255 residents. It now has 12,882 residents.

Coffee County’s population is growing at a faster rate than other Wiregrass counties and Dothan is the fastest growing major city in the Wiregrass.

With an additional 3,517 people counted in 2020 than in 2010, Coffee County’s population has grown by 7% to 53,465, according to the data released by the U.S. Census Bureau on last week. Much of that growth is concentrated in the city of Enterprise, which accounted for 2,149 more people in 10 years and an 8.1% increase in population. The “City of Progress” now has 28,711 residents.

Communities under 5,000 in population were not included in the most recent release of census data.

