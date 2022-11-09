Bill King: I could have been Jerry Lee’s neighbor

No doubt, you have heard that the rock ‘n’ roll, rockabilly and country music icon Jerry Lee Lewis has died. Honestly, I was never a huge fan of Mr. Lewis’ music. I do, however, recognize his musical talent and his contribution to the early years of rock ‘n’ roll.

Years later, he was inducted into the inaugural class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1986. My condolences to Mr. Lewis’ family, as well as my prayers.

In 1998, I moved to Southaven, Mississippi, to become the pastor of Gracewood Baptist Church. The church had relocated from Memphis to Southaven a couple of years earlier, and changed their name to Gracewood.

In Memphis, they had been Graceland Baptist Church. Yes, that Graceland! Just around the corner from the mansion, but Elvis was already long gone by then. Just think, I had arrived about 21 years earlier, I could have been Elvis’ neighbor.

Southaven is a haven just South of Memphis (hence the name), and North of Nesbit, Mississippi. I didn’t know much about the area, but our real estate agent said, “We are going to go down Malone Road, into the edge of Nesbit, for you to see a house.”

As we pulled into the driveway, I noticed the place directly across the street. The ranch-style brick house didn’t look much different from many others in the area, but the property entrance had a large black-iron gate with the image of a large grand piano on it. The inscription above the gate read “The Lewis Ranch.”

I had no clue who lived there, so I asked, “What is that?” Our agent said, “Oh, that’s the ranch and home of Jerry Lee Lewis.” While we looked at our prospective new home, I watched as car after car came in and out of The Lewis Ranch. Our agent said, “They give tours of the ranch. You can even meet Jerry Lee. You could be his neighbor!”

Mr. Lewis might have been a wonderful neighbor. We might have become friends. Since I am a musician myself, not on his level, of course, we would have had that in common. Maybe he could have given me a few music pointers. Can’t you imagine it…Billy Bob and Jerry Lee? None of that would ever happen. I quickly decided that day that I didn’t want to live in the middle of a sightseeing route.

I never met Mr. Lewis, but had we become neighbors, I would have tried my best to be a good one. No matter who our neighbor is, or where he lives, we should always try our best to be a good neighbor.

The Bible says several times that we should love our neighbor. Jesus himself said, “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.” We may be tempted to say, “Well, Jesus didn’t know my neighbor!” Are you sure about that? Jesus didn’t specify or qualify who our neighbor is…he simply said “You shall love your neighbor.”