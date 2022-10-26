Bill King: Just in time for Pastor/Clergy Appreciation

If you have a pastor or minister, do you appreciate him? If so, this month is a time to let him know. Sunday, Oct. 9, was designated as Pastor/Clergy Appreciation Day. The entire month of October is Pastor/Clergy Appreciation Month.

I have served in some type of ministry my entire adult life. Many times, I served in numerous ministries at the same time. I have done hundreds of humorous programs as Bro Billy Bob. Billy Bob is a singing story-telling character I created 20 years ago. I have been an author and columnist for many years. I have written this weekly newspaper column since 2014. My main ministry during those years has been as a pastor.

In 2007, I became a pastor of pastors when I became the director of Tuskegee Lee Baptist Association, with churches in Lee, Macon, and Tallapoosa counties of Alabama. I loved serving in that capacity, but at the same time missed serving as a pastor of a local congregation.

I retired from that ministry and from full-time service at the end of last year. While I planned to continue in my other ministries, I did not figure to serve as a pastor, except in roles as an interim pastor. Last Sunday that all changed.

I’ve noticed a funny thing about people who retire – we often find another job. I almost made it an entire year without a “real” job. No, I’m not wearing a blue vest and greeting shoppers as they arrive at Wal-Mart. I am now wearing sports coats and greeting worshippers as they arrive at Lanier Baptist Church, in Lanett, Alabama.

Back in May, I became their interim pastor. I agreed to serve until they found a “permanent” pastor. A couple of Sundays ago, they found one…me! The church extended an invitation to me to become their pastor, and I accepted. I started just in time for Pastor Appreciation Month.

Last Sunday we did one of the things churches do best…after worship, we ate chicken, dressing, deviled eggs, and pear salad, plus more cakes and pies than a county fair. They officially welcomed Jean and me, and even though I had only been their “permanent” pastor for one week, they gave us a nice card and gift for Pastor Appreciation Day.

What an honor and blessing to serve in a local congregation once again, and to be in one that is so loving and thoughtful. Thank you, Lanier Baptist family for the privilege and for your graciousness to Jean and me.

If you are part of a church and have a pastor, please remember to let him know how much you appreciate him. Most do more than many people realize. Most do not do what they do for the accolades or praise, but everyone needs a pat on the back, or an encouraging word or deed, every now and then.

You don’t have to send yours to Hawaii…Gulf Shores or The Smokies would probably be far enough! Seriously, a nice evening out with a good meal would speak volumes to them. If nothing else, at least tell them thank you.