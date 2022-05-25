Bill King: Music on the mountain

The Music in the Park event, hosted by ICRadio, happened this past weekend, in Geraldine, Alabama, on Sand Mountain. I always enjoy returning to that part of our great state since that area is where I grew up.

As I drove away, I wondered how much music has flowed from that mountain and its surrounding area over the years.

Both Sand Mountain and Lookout Mountain stretch down into the northeast part of Alabama. Both are the southern end of the Appalachian Range. Appalachia is known for several things, but one the best is music. I’ve often been asked, “Does everyone up there play an instrument and sing?” Obviously, not everyone does, but there are many who do. Many have even become quite good and even famous for it.

You may have never heard of the late Pat Upton, but you probably know his signature song. He was born and grew up right there in Geraldine. He was the lead singer of the band Spiral Starecase. He wrote a song they recorded, and it rose to No. 12 on the Billboard Chart in 1969. The song was “I Love You More Today Than Yesterday.” Some unnamed comedian once quipped, “I love you more today than yesterday…because I was mad as rip at you yesterday!”

The late Vestal Goodman, was born and grew up a few miles north of Geraldine, in Fyffe. She was a founding member of the Southern-Gospel group known as The Happy Goodman Family. For more than 50 years, she sang all across the nation.

In 1969, she won the first-ever Female Vocalist of the Year at the Dove Awards. The Goodmans won numerous Grammy and Dove awards over the years, and recorded 15 No. 1 songs. She was a regular on the Bill Gaither Homecoming programs. She is a member of the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and has been named “The Queen of Southern Gospel Music.”

From a little further up Sand Mountain, came a couple of brothers named Ira and Charlie Louvin. They were a musical duo, from Henagar, known as The Louvin Brothers. They performed country, bluegrass and gospel music.

In the 50s and early 60s, they had numerous hit songs and were regulars on The Grand Ole Opry. The brothers are members of The Country Music Hall of Fame. Rolling Stone ranked them No. 4 on its list of the Greatest Duos of All Time.

Three other well-known musicians/singers from the area were from Fort Payne, in the valley below Sand Mountain. No doubt, they are the best known of all the musicians from the area.

The band Alabama was made up of cousins Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry and Jeff Cook. As a teenager, I used to see them live when they were called Wild Country. In the 1980s, they had 27 No. 1 hits and seven multi-platinum albums. I won’t try to name all their awards, because there were over 200 of them, included Entertainer of the Year numerous times.

I am proud to say I am from Sand Mountain and that I write, sing and play music. I am not the best, but I do come from some of the best.

Bill King is a minister, author, singer/songwriter, and performs humor as Bro. Billy Bob Bohannon (www.brobillybob.com). Contact him at bkpreach@yahoo.com.