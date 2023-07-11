What is the longest holiday of them all? Most holidays last at least one day, or, at most, for an extended weekend. There is, however, one holiday that last all summer. It’s called summer!

Yes, I know summer is a season, but for many it is also a holiday. Well, no, not officially, but school’s out for summer. Alice Cooper said so. And while school is out for summer, so many other fun things are going on. Summertime is a special time, especially for children and youth.

Summertime is beach time, swim time, stay-in-bed-until-you-can’t-stay-in-bed time, travel and vacation time, and more. What summer is not is school time, right? Well, not entirely.

While schools may not be having school in the summer, churches are. There is a special school that happens in many churches during the summer. It’s called Vacation Bible School. I have never actually listed that I attended Vacation Bible School on my resume, but I have been well educated there.

Every summer when I was a growing up, I spent not just a week in Bible School but two. That’s right, back in those days we went for two full weeks. I remember with great fondness all those cookies and Kool-Aid.

The summer after I completed Miss Armstrong’s fifth-grade class, I was the hit of VBS at Broadway Baptist Church. That was because between school letting out for the summer and VBS beginning, I was attacked by a dog that partially bite off my right ear. I went to VBS wearing a huge white bandage on the side of my head.

I retold that story to everyone who asked, some who didn’t ask, and a few who didn’t want to hear. For a nickel, or two chocolate chip cookies, I would lift the bandage for a quick peep. I was a hero to the boys, but the girls were grossed out and asked for at least one of their cookies back after they had looked.

We made all kinds of neat stuff in VBS. This included miniature Bible-verse books and crosses made by gluing match sticks together. Our teachers learned that summer that it was best to use matches that had already been lit. That was the year the fire truck came to VBS twice…once to lead our VBS parade and once because the matches used in the crosses had not already been struck!

I don’t still have those wonderful items we made during VBS, but I do still have great memories of them. More importantly, I also still remember some of the many Bible verses, Bible stories, songs, and stories about missionaries we heard. I’ve taken many of those through life with me and have thought about them often.

Some churches have already had their VBS this summer, but some are still to come. Make this summer special for your children and youth by sending them to VBS. If they’ve already been, send them again! They’ll love it, and you’ll love the quiet time!