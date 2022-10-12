Bill King: Thank God for answered prayers and 40 more years together

Last week marked the 40th anniversary of one of the most frightening nights of my life, and what came close to being Jean’s last. It all happened on Saturday, Oct. 2, 1982.

We were serving in my first full-time pastorate. We had planned a huge youth weekend that included a bonfire out in the country on Saturday night, and a special Sunday service led by a student-ministerial team from Samford University.

Two hungry college students as house guests for the weekend meant a trip to the grocery store. With groceries bought and loaded in the back seat, Jean proceeded to back out of her parking spot when she felt a sudden jolt and heard a loud crashing bang.

She never saw the older gentlemen who was driving the wrong way down the one-way parking lane. By accident standards, it wasn’t much, but enough to upset the older driver and my wife as well. As the day wore on and we came closer to the fun events of that evening, we all but forgot that minor accident and the rough start to the day.

That evening was a gorgeous, cool, crisp Autumn one. It was perfect for a huge bonfire, and one of our church families, who lived up on Lookout Mountain, had invited us to their place for that purpose. We decided to travel there as a group and what better way to do that than on a hay ride.

We roasted hot dogs and marshmallows in the fire and ourselves beside the fire. After some games, singing, and our guest preacher for the weekend shared a brief devotional with us, we loaded up for the trip back to the church.

Our entire trip up and back had been on small back roads where there wasn’t much traffic. We had one stretch of U.S. Highway 11, about a half-mile long, to travel. It was on that stretch that a speeding car, driven by a highly-intoxicated man, slammed into the back of our trailer. Miraculously, no one died that night, but Jean ended up in the middle of the highway and pinned beneath the trailer.

At first, we thought she was dead. I dropped to my knees on the double-yellow line and began to pray. She was rushed to the hospital and into surgery. She had suffered multiple internal injuries, broken bones, and cuts. While the surgeon operated, the waiting room filled up with praying church members.

Over the next several days, we received numerous calls and cards. They came from friends as well as people we had never heard of or met. To this day, a grocery bag filled with those cards and letters sets in our attic.

God answered those prayers in miraculous fashion. The surgeon didn’t think Jean would live through the night, but she is alive and well today! I am reminded of King Hezekiah, who was sick and near death when he prayed to God. God blessed him with 15-more years of life.

God has blessed Jean with 40 more years… and still counting. Although we would be quite ancient, I would gladly take another 40 with her!