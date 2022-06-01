Bill King: The summer I spent on two wheels (copy)

We have a new bicycle at our house. Well, actually, it’s not new, but it’s new to us, as they say.

It’s not mine, but it belongs to Jean. Recently, I bought it for her for her Mother’s Day present. She hasn’t owned a bicycle in a long time, but she has wanted one like this one for quite a while.

The first time she showed me one like it, I asked what are you going to do with that? She said, “Park it in the yard.” It isn’t the kind of bicycle you would actually ride, although I guess you could. It’s used as a yard ornament.

It’s an old 26-inch bike that has been painted sky blue. When I say it’s been painted, I mean all of it has been painted. That includes not only the frame, but the handle bars, seat, sprocket and chain, and even the tires and spokes. The only thing on that bike that is not sky blue is the white basket on the front.

As soon as Jean got her bike home and parked in just the right spot, she filled that basket full of beautiful purple, yellow and white flowers. I imagine if she rode it around the neighborhood, she might attract quite-a-bit of attention. First, she would have to air up her flat tires. It’s parked near the flowers, so visitors can look at it and say, “Oh how cute your bicycle is!”

I have only owned three bicycles in my entire life. None of them looked anything like Jean’s. I was 10 when I got my first one. That bike lasted for the rest of my growing up years, but I wore out several sets of tires. I rode that bike almost every day for several years, but I specifically remember riding it during the summer of ’66.

I turned 11 that summer. Two of my favorite pastimes were putting together model cars and riding my bike. Model cars came with stick-on decals. I don’t remember what the car was, but I bought one that summer that had a decal that read number 11. I thought since I would be 11 years old that July, those decals would be perfect for my bike.

I put one on either side of the cross bar. Those white circles, with black 11s in the center of them, really stood out on my red bike. Between helping Dad in his store, fishing and swimming, I spent the summer of ‘66 wearing out bicycle tires on ole number 11. Although I rarely left our property, I must have ridden that thing around the world at least twice that summer.

There’s certainly nothing wrong with having a bicycle like Jean’s, but the real purpose of a bicycle is to be ridden. Mine served its purpose quite well in the summer of ’66. I hope and pray that like my bike, I can serve my true purpose in this world well too…even if no one talks about how cute I look!

Bill King is a minister, author, singer/songwriter, and performs humor as Bro. Billy Bob Bohannon (www.brobillybob.com). Contact him at bkpreach@yahoo.com.