Bill King: They are Alabama - from Fort Payne

I grew up in the same part of Alabama as them. They were slightly older than me and lived in the county-seat town, next door to my home town.

I didn’t know them then, but many of us kick-start musicians in Northeast Alabama dreamed of playing on the big stage and hearing our songs on the radio. Most never did. Can you imagine three cousins who grew up in the small sock-mill town of Fort Payne, Alabama, becoming one of the biggest bands in country music?

Well, you don’t have to imagine it, because that is exactly what Jeff Cook, Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry did. Alabama sold more than 75 million records and charted more than 41 number one hits. Between 1982 and 1984, they won CMA’s Entertainer of the Year award three years in a row. From 1982 to 1986, they won ACM’s Entertainer of Year five times. At the end of that decade, they were named Artist of the Decade. In 2005, they were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame

Alabama changed the landscape of country music by combining their rock-and-roll sound with country harmonies. Prior to the band skyrocketing to stardom, Fort Payne had been known for producing more socks than anywhere. The town was called the Sock-Capital-of-the-World.

Since the early 80s, Fort Payne has been known as the hometown of the band Alabama. It had become my hometown during the same time as their breakthrough in the music world. I still remember attending the first June Jam, a couple of miles from our house.

Before they became known as Alabama, they called themselves Young Country and then Wild Country. I remember hearing them play rock-and-roll as Wild Country. They played regularly at an amusement park on Lookout Mountain called Canyonland. Later, they began writing their own songs.

They had a unique blend of that classic rock sound but mixed with a country sound. They were unusual in that they each played their own instruments while singing three-part harmony. They first learned to sing harmony, especially Randy and his family, singing gospel music. Recently, they recorded two albums of gospel music.

As young adults and struggling band members who lived together, they honed their singing skills by lying awake at night and singing harmony. They had several drummers through the years, but the addition of rock-drummer Mark Herndon gave them their signature beat.

While their harmonies were amazing, it was Jeff Cook’s playing that added much of the spice to their sound. What instrument did he play? Randy Owen once answered, “Anything he wants.” He was a great lead guitar player, and he was perhaps the first country musician to play the electric double-neck guitar. Let’s not forget, as they sang, “If you want to play in Texas, you gotta have a fiddle in the band.” Jeff was the fiddle in the band.

Ten years ago, Jeff was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. For a decade, he bravely battled his terrible disease. Jeff Cook died last week, at the age of 73. Thank you, Jeff, as well as all the members of the band Alabama, for all that great music.