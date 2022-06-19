Bill King: Two special days in the same week

This week contains a couple of days that are very special to me. Both days are holidays that I celebrate, but not only for the same reasons that others may.

June 14, which was Tuesday, was Flag Day. Flag Day commemorates the adoption of our flag as our national flag. I’m afraid our flag is not as respected as it once was, or as it should be. Our national anthem is not either. I still pledge my allegiance to the flag, and I still stand for the playing of our national anthem.

Our nation certainly is not perfect, and we have some major problems, especially these days, but I as long as I choose to be a citizen of this country, I will show my respect and appreciate my privileges.

Now, having said that, June 14 is special to me for another reason. It was that date back in 1975 that I took Jean Willis to be my wife. God blessed me far more than I deserved when she came into my life.

She is the love of my life, my best friend, my soul mate, and my partner in ministry. We have been through thick and thin. We have certainly enjoyed more good days than bad ones, but we have, like probably all couples, endured a few hard ones as well. She had been right by my side as I have dragged her all over the Southeastern U.S. to live in new places and do ministry.

This Sunday, June 19, is Father’s Day. On the one hand, Father’s Day is somewhat melancholy for me. My father has been gone for so long, well, he has been gone longer than Jean and I have been together. She never had the opportunity to meet him. I didn’t have enough opportunities to get to know him as well as I would have liked.

On the other hand, Father’s Day is a special day to me because I have the joy of being a father (not to mention a grandfather too). At one time, I thought I might never have that privilege. Jean and I had been married for 12 years before God blessed us with the joy of being parents.

After many years of going where we wanted, when we wanted (and could afford), having another person in our lives was a major adjustment. Sometimes, being a parent is one of the hardest jobs we may ever have, but most of the time it is one of the most joyous.

When Ashley was young, I tried to teach her that I was her father and not necessarily her friend. Having said that, she was my little buddy when she was growing up. Now that she is grown, I still have the privilege of being her father, but now I can be her friend too. I may still give parental advice, but she doesn’t have to listen now!

These two special ladies are the joys of my life. I am one blessed husband and one blessed father.

Bill King is a minister, author, singer/songwriter, and performs humor as Bro. Billy Bob Bohannon (www.brobillybob.com). Contact him at bkpreach@yahoo.com.