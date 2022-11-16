Bill King: Why autumn is called fall

One day last week, I experienced a blizzard. Yes, I know what month it is. I also know that I live in the Deep South. In spite of all that, last week, in the first week of November, I walked out in my back yard and saw a blizzard pouring down on me.

The blizzard last week didn’t pile up the white stuff on the ground, but it did pile up brown stuff. A hard-and-long gust of wind whipped across my yard and brown leaves fell from the trees so rapidly, and in such large number, I could hardly see anything but leaves. It looked like a brownout blizzard.

I realized, perhaps for the first time, that autumn is called fall because it is the time of year when the leaves fall from the trees. Some might argue that is called Fall because it the time of year when the temperatures begin to fall. Last Sunday was the annual time when our clocks fall back. Whatever you call this time of year, and for whatever reason, I know it brings about much work at my house.

It seems I have been raking fall leaves all my life and long before we had leaf blowers. Some people may have had lawn mowers with baggers, but my people did not believe in such contraptions! Besides, my folks had a yard boy…he’s writing to you right now.

Mom usually helped, or maybe I helped her, but we raked all those leaves up, by hand, into one big pile and burned them. I actually kind of, possibly, maybe, miss the smell of burning leaves. Occasionally, things other than leaves made its way into our fire, or perhaps a little boy may have helped them make their way into our fire.

I well remember on one occasion spotting a large nut in the ashes after the fire had gone out. No, it wasn’t my sister! This was not the kind of nut that the squirrels might eat either, but the kind you would screw onto the end of a metal bolt. I made a hasty decision to retrieve that treasure from the ashes, followed by another hasty decision to throw it back down. As the older folks used to say, “It didn’t take me long to look at that!”

I’m still not sure exactly how long it takes for a metal nut to cool down after it been burned in the leaves, but I do know its longer than I had given it.

Fall is indeed my favorite season of the year. This year’s is showing out in beauty and weather. What’s not to love about fall? Well, there is that one thing. All that red, orange, yellow and sometimes green—blow in the fall breeze—and fall from the trees—until all that brown—covering the ground—cause me to frown – and sneeze.

I have now reached the stage and age in life when gathering up all those leaves…leaves me exhausted. Oh, and I have also reached the age of knowing better than to quickly grab up everything I see. You can get burned!