Black History Month a time for reflection

As I reflect upon the celebration of Black History Month, I think about the unlikely heroes who profoundly touched the core of the African American community.

You won't find their names in the history books, nor are they on a plaque in the town square. Nevertheless, their contributions changed lives, caught those who were slated to fall through the cracks and left lasting impressions.

lf you would, indulge me for a moment to share the stories of these outstanding folks.

Let's start with the woman, affectionately named Ma Dear or Big Mama. She lacked a whole lot of education, but was one of the wisest women in the family. She could take an empty cupboard and prepare a feast for 12 children. Though she possessed little monetary resources, she instilled in her children a work ethic that produced countless professionals--including me, a politician.

Her heart was big, empowering her children to become a servant of the people. Her strength yielded food for the community and books for school children, and her kindness propelled other children to succeed in life. Her love was unconditional for all, looking past individual flaws to see future potentials in society.